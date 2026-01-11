Haley Stevens Endorses Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan Senate, Cites El-Sayed's Anti-American Positions

Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan's Senate race, drawing fury from Democrats and scrutiny over her last-minute defection.

Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich. , has endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over her fellow Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in Tuesday's election for U.S. Senate from Michigan, a jaw-dropping last-minute defection that took place with about half the votes still left to be cast.

In an interview published Monday by the Free Press and on The Scott Jennings Show, Stevens called El-Sayed's views on Israel obsessive and said he holds anti-American positions. I do not feel that Dr. El-Sayed is fit to be a US senator, she explained. Stevens appeared alongside Rogers at a Detroit church on Sunday.

Also read Haley Stevens reverses course, endorses Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan

The call to Rogers came early Sunday morning and was not expected, though his campaign tried to signal it was pretty open to welcoming her because Abdul pushed her out, a source close to the campaign explained. We were all stunned, a separate GOP aide involved in Michigan politics told The Post.

Stevens Backs Republican Rogers

Some GOP insiders believe Stevens' decision, which came after months of her struggling over El-Sayed's lefty agenda, could help Rogers eke out a win in a blue wave year by persuading moderates to follow suit. Stevens recounted how she tried to do everything right and backed El-Sayed despite her many misgivings, but kept seeing more and more red flags pop up.

Then the ads came out, ads blaming Jews for everything, and the Tucker Carlson ad, she added, hinting that El-Sayed's failure to push for those spots to get taken down was a red line. She described to the Free Press how she had an epiphany late Saturday, when she asked herself, Wait a moment, what am I doing? and reflected that she was not being honest with myself about her uneasy support for El-Sayed.

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I'm at peace with this, she later added about her backing of Rogers. I'm not wrestling with this. The endorsement came hours after Stevens had assured Rep. Debbie Dingell, the elder stateswoman of the Michigan delegation, that a cross-party endorsement was not forthcoming.

Dingell said Stevens gave that assurance mere hours before appearing with Rogers. The about-face drew immediate scrutiny. Stevens attempted to explain her decision in a CNN interview with Anderson Cooper. Cooper zeroed in on the contradiction between her call with Dingell and her appearance with Rogers, asking what changed between the phone call and the next morning.

Stevens repeatedly began answers with Look before failing to make a coherent point. She blinked, scowled, and furrowed her brow through a series of evasive non-answers. One favored talking point was a non-specific complaint about El-Sayed's supposed anger, but it was not El-Sayed whose evident ire was on display. Cooper largely allowed Stevens the rope with which to enthusiastically end her own political career.

As Stevens insisted how much she loves the Democratic Party, Cooper refrained from pointing out that her public refusal to vote for a Democrat was the whole premise of their conversation. Stevens also brought up former Maine senatorial candidate Graham Platner's Nazi tattoo and sexual assault allegations. Cooper did not ask what alleged actions of El-Sayed's rose anywhere near that level.

Cooper bore down on why Stevens' issues with El-Sayed were surmountable in one moment yet worth a public defection the next. Stevens' issues included El-Sayed campaigning with Hasan Piker and an ad linking Israel to high prices produced by an outside group unaffiliated with the campaign. Stevens sought to downplay the significance of her decision, saying, I'm an independent woman. Cooper could not resist calling out the irony of that posture.

Israel Ad Fuels Democratic Split

Late last week, Stevens publicly ripped into El-Sayed over an ad by Young Turks co-founder Cenk Uygur that blamed high prices at the grocery store on Israel. A super PAC backing El-Sayed's candidacy released the ad in the final weeks of the campaign blaming the Jewish state for the high price of groceries in the U.S. El-Sayed said he disagreed with the ad but did not go as far as Stevens wanted in pushing for it to be taken down.

In response, El-Sayed publicly gloated over how he defeated her in the primary, chiding that his people-powered campaign defeated a historic $70M in outside spending from big corporations and AIPAC on behalf of Congresswoman Stevens. She was then disinvited from a planned unity event with El-Sayed. When you tell someone they're not welcome somewhere, what are they supposed to do? one source familiar with Stevens' flip told The Post. She was uninvited.

What did you think was going to happen? To quote Abdul El-Sayed, Hurt people, hurt people. Another Dem insider said Stevens felt snubbed by her own party. It was personal, the Michigan Democrat said.

Stevens felt she deserved more respect from the El-Sayed campaign, given how close she came to winning the primary and her influence with a certain bloc of voters. Meanwhile, El-Sayed wanted control over his closing argument event and is not a guy with an oversized dose of humility, according to a former senior member of Congress.

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No matter how big the race is, people are still in the ninth grade for the rest of their lives, the ex-rep told The Post. And they're still subject to those insecurities and sensitivities. El-Sayed has refused to say whether Israel or Iran poses a greater threat to America. Stevens pointed to that refusal and the ad as key reasons for her defection.

Democratic Leaders React to Defection

She also pointed to El-Sayed's refusal to answer the Israel-Iran question as a key reason. Before Stevens flipped, a multitude of Democrats claim to have made overtures to her, including Squad Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Jamie Raskin, Rep.

Debbie Dingell, and others. Some claimed to have received assurances from Stevens that she would still back El-Sayed after her public grumblings over the ad and the Democrats' snubbing. After her shocking endorsement, many began blaming her fiancé, Jason Turkish. Former Michigan Gov.

Jim Blanchard recounted having dinner with Stevens and Turkish last Friday. He was working her over. The way he was saying it was, Everyone is disappointed in you, they did everything they could to help you and then immediately after you lose the primary, you endorsed him, Blanchard told Gongwer Michigan. He was all distraught.

He was all strung out about Abdul. I let her know, he's not a good influence. Turkish, who got engaged to Stevens shortly after her primary defeat, publicly backed Rogers days before she did. Group chats with former Stevens staffers, including ones with her in them, lit up after the endorsement, The Post was told.

Stevens' former adviser Caitlin Legacki blamed Turkish for Stevens' defection during a podcast episode, calling their relationship absolutely toxic. Her campaign staff is no longer around. Her official staff got cut out of all decision-making, Legacki added. And they were as surprised as anyone by this.

Party Fury Over Endorsement

So she's on an island with this guy. Stevens publicly slapped down the theory that Turkish was the driving force behind her defection, telling Jennings that any notion that I was forced into my decision is all more of the same. We're not the kind of women to be brainwashed, Stevens' mother, Maria Marcotte, who also backed Rogers, told The Post. It's misogyny.

Democrats erupted in fury and outrage at the remarkable defection. Several lawmakers had reached out to Stevens right before she jumped ship, hearing rumors that she might withdraw her endorsement from El-Sayed. Many of Stevens' staff have quit. Stevens herself admitted to Cooper that she is a lame duck who will not be serving in the House in just a few months.

I think this is really disappointing, Stevens' former campaign press secretary Joetta Appiah told The Post. Haley Stevens is walking back on everything her. By throwing in her lot with Rogers and earning the public praise of Donald Trump, Stevens has guaranteed both her temporary relevance and the fact that said relevance will be vanishingly brief. The stammering, evasive person on CNN clearly was not ready for primetime.

As disgraceful as her conduct may be, the American public can breathe a sigh of relief that we have dodged at least one bullet. One of the most bizarre and incoherent political interviews in recent memory left viewers with more questions than answers.