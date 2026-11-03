Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers Amid Democratic Backlash

Rep. Haley Stevens endorses GOP Sen. Mike Rogers, sparking outrage from Democrats and praise from Republicans including Trump and Speaker Mike Johnson.

Republican leaders have rallied behind Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens following her unexpected endorsement of Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers in Michigan. House Speaker Mike Johnson praised the move as heroic, while President Donald Trump suggested Stevens should join the Republican Party after calling her decision brave during a rally in Iowa.

Republican Leaders Praise Endorsement

Speaker Johnson revealed on Monday that he had spoken with Stevens shortly before she publicly announced her support for Rogers over Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed. Johnson stated that Stevens contacted him by phone two nights earlier and was left rattled by the treatment she received from members of her own party. He described her actions as speaking truth to power and committed to protecting her safety amid what he called a heightened threat environment.

Also read Rep. Haley Stevens Attends Church with Mike Rogers Before Michigan Senate Race

President Trump echoed these sentiments during a Sunday rally in Dubuque, Iowa, where he welcomed Stevens' decision enthusiastically. Although Trump noted he had never met Stevens personally, he praised her courage and explicitly stated his desire for her to join the Republican Party. He emphasized that she said what few other people were willing to say, framing her support for Rogers as an act of significant bravery in the current political climate.

Democratic Outrage and Calls for Removal

The endorsement has triggered a fierce backlash from within the Democratic Party, with several lawmakers calling for Stevens' removal from the House Democratic Caucus. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, who had previously supported Stevens during her primary race, condemned the endorsement as a despicable betrayal. This sharp criticism highlights the deepening divide within the party as prominent figures react to the shift in loyalty by one of their own.

Advertisement

Michigan Democrats gathered for a separate church service to counter the momentum generated by Stevens' announcement. The campaign of Abdul El-Sayed has distanced itself from outside advertisements that linked U.S. financial support for Israel to rising grocery costs, a point of contention that Stevens cited as a turning point in her decision-making process. Despite this distancing, the political fallout has already intensified the local electoral contest in Michigan.

Stevens Explains Shift in Political Allegiance

Stevens appeared on the Scott Jennings Show on Monday to defend her decision, claiming she initially tried to prioritize party loyalty after losing the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed. She stated that she endorsed El-Sayed but felt ignored and cut off by party leadership. Her stance changed after she encountered campaign advertisements from the progressive outside group Rebellion PAC that blamed Jewish people for various societal issues.

Stevens explained that these ads, which linked U.S. aid to Israel with the rising cost of groceries, prompted her to reassess her political alignment. She highlighted the role of her fiancé, Jason Turkish, a Jewish man who publicly criticized El-Sayed and announced his intention to vote for Rogers. Turkish raised concerns about antisemitism, which further strained Stevens' relationship with the Democratic nominee and contributed to her ultimate decision to endorse Rogers.

Impact on Michigan Senate Race Dynamics

The Republican Party has seized upon Stevens' endorsement as evidence of growing dissatisfaction among traditional Democrats with El-Sayed's platform. Michigan GOP Spokesperson Greg Manz called Stevens' move a courageous decision that prioritizes Michigan's interests over partisan politics. Manz argued that many Democrats who reject what he described as radical ideologies can find common ground with Rogers, suggesting a potential shift in voter sentiment.

Advertisement

This endorsement comes as the Michigan Senate race intensifies, with both campaigns vying for critical votes in a competitive district. The public disagreement between Stevens and El-Sayed has brought national attention to the local contest, amplifying debates over foreign policy, economic concerns, and cultural values. As the election approaches, the reactions from high-profile figures like Johnson and Trump indicate that this internal Democratic conflict may have broader implications for the national political landscape.