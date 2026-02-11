Haley Stevens Endorses Mike Rogers, Democratic Leaders and Activists Condemn

Former Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan's Fourth District, prompting expulsion from the Michigan Democratic Party and sharp rebukes from national leaders and activists.

Former US Representative Haley Stevens has endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers for Congress in Michigan's Fourth District, a move that has ignited immediate and fierce condemnation from national Democratic leadership.

The endorsement came as an 11th-hour decision, dominating the news cycle and prompting tense media interviews. This follows Stevens' narrow victory over her own party's nominee, El Sayed, in the recent August party primary, setting the stage for a contentious general election battle. The endorsement marks a significant rupture in party unity.

Also read Rep. Haley Stevens Attends Church with Mike Rogers Before Michigan Senate Race

Democratic Leadership Rebukes Haley Stevens

Hakeem Jeffries, the House Minority Leader from New York, issued a sharp rebuke of Stevens' choice, stating that she made a terrible decision that blindsided the House Democratic caucus. Jeffries emphasized that Stevens has isolated herself from the party and indicated that the caucus will discuss appropriate disciplinary or political steps upon their return to Washington. This stance underscores the seriousness with which party leaders view her alignment with the opposing side.

At the state level, Curtis Hertel, chairman of the Michigan Democratic Party, formally expelled Stevens from the organization. Hertel declared that Stevens is neither a current nor a future member of the state party, effectively cutting ties with the former congresswoman. This expulsion removes any institutional support Stevens might have hoped to retain within the Democratic framework in Michigan. National Democratic figures also voiced strong opposition.

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Neera Tanden, a senior adviser in the Biden White House and prominent party activist, described the move as a despicable betrayal of everything Stevens fought for throughout her career. Tanden argued that this action also betrays all of Stevens' supporters who believed in her previous political commitments. Such language highlights the depth of anger among party insiders regarding this defection. The media reaction further complicated Stevens' position.

During an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper, Stevens found her motives challenged aggressively, prompting her to remark that the interviewer seemed upset with her. Unlike former Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who received significant media praise for breaking with her party in 2024, Stevens has not enjoyed similar treatment. The contrast suggests that the political landscape has shifted, and her actions are viewed more harshly in the current climate.

Media Debate Over Stevens Endorsement

On ABC's The View, co-host Sara Haines defended Stevens, calling her decision brave. Haines, a registered independent, pushed back against critics who labeled the endorsement a betrayal. Co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro both argued that Stevens endorsed Rogers for the wrong reasons, with Hostin saying Shame on her if the move was motivated by a bruised ego. Haines said, I disagree.

And I actually think that, although there's a lot of Islamophobia here that are muddying the waters, there are deep concerns about his beliefs. She added that campaigning with Hasan Piker would be a dealbreaker for her, and noted that Republicans faced similar criticism for associating with Nick Fuentes. Haines continued, We have got to know when we denounce someone.

And if crossing party lines can be an act of conscience for Liz Cheney, I don't know why the automatic response was that this was betrayal somehow. She called Stevens' decision brave, saying Integrity is not just backing your party when you support your party. The real test is backing them when it costs you something.

Haines also said, I keep hearing, Donald Trump is so dangerous, and that is true, but that can't end every conversation we have about what we're willing to accept on our own sides. She concluded, Honestly, the hateful rhetoric and demeaning language, I don't have to agree with a candidate on everything at all, and compromise is absolutely necessary, but you cannot loan your loyalty and support out to a party. They must earn it every single time.

And that's why this was actually a very brave thing for her to do. A Fox News Digital statement pushed back on Haines' defense, saying it is hard to square with the facts. The statement noted that early Democrats said El-Sayed needed to put real distance between himself and Hasan Piker, and he did. He said Piker did not speak for his campaign, stopped campaigning with him, and reportedly took other steps to distance himself.

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This rebuttal highlights the ongoing debate over the endorsement's justification. Before the endorsement, El Sayed expressed a desire to prevent Stevens from attending a major party unity event to avoid distractions.

El Sayed Polling Lead and Campaign Dynamics

However, his wish was not granted, as the endorsement announcement dominated the news cycle. El Sayed had previously held a significant lead in some polls, sitting at 53 percent compared to Rogers's 42 percent. This 11-point margin represented his largest lead during the campaign, providing a temporary boost to his prospects. The campaign was previously disrupted by a fabricated poll from an organization called Wedgewood Polls.

This fake survey, which appeared in late June, showed El Sayed at 46 percent and Stevens at 39 percent, while drastically lowering the support for Michigan state legislator Mallory McMorrow to just 9 percent. The sudden drop in McMorrow's numbers led to intense pressure on her to withdraw from the race, which she eventually did.

The Wedgewood Polls experiment was later revealed to be a fabrication designed to test how easily fake polling firms could gain traction in media and public commentary. McMorrow suffered immediate real-world consequences, reporting that donations dried up, volunteers became devastated and confused, and reporters hounded her to drop out. This incident exposed vulnerabilities in media scrutiny and highlighted the potential damage of misinformation during competitive elections.

Polling Discrepancies and Nonresponse Bias

Despite the earlier controversy, real polling from Siena Research has recently shown Democrats with smaller leads in battleground states. New York Times poll expert Nate Cohn warned of a systemic issue known as partisan nonresponse bias, where registered white Democrats are approximately 30 percent more likely to respond to polls than registered white Republicans. This discrepancy mirrors patterns seen in the final polls of 2016 and 2020, raising concerns about potential systematic errors in current election forecasting.

To address these disparities, pollsters are increasingly using weighting techniques to estimate candidate support based on accurate voter demographics. This method aims to correct historical mistakes by adjusting for the lower cooperation rates among Republican supporters. The reliance on such adjustments has increased significantly in recent cycles to mitigate the risks posed by nonresponse bias. It remains unclear whether the fake polling was a Democratic strategy to boost El Sayed or Stevens, or a genuine error.

Regardless of the intent, the immediate victim was McMorrow, whose campaign was severely destabilized. As the election progresses, the combination of Stevens' endorsement, internal party conflict, and polling uncertainties continues to shape the dynamics of Michigan's Fourth District race.