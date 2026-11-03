Haley Stevens Endorsed Mike Rogers, Expelled from Michigan Democrats

Rep. Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for Senate in Michigan. She was expelled from the state Democratic Party. Senator Elizabeth Warren supported candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers secured a significant political boost in Michigan after receiving an endorsement from former Democratic Representative Haley Stevens. This unexpected alignment occurred during a church service at Perfecting Church in Detroit on Sunday, November 1, 2026. The announcement immediately triggered a severe backlash from the Michigan Democratic Party, which quickly moved to expel Stevens from its ranks. Party leaders and longtime allies issued fierce condemnations of the move, viewing it as a direct betrayal of the party during a critical midterm election.

The Core Endorsement Controversy

The controversy stems from Stevens appearing alongside Rogers at the Perfecting Church service, where she publicly endorsed his campaign for the U.S. Senate. Stevens represents a district that includes Oakland County, an area with a large Jewish population and communities in West Bloomfield, Bloomfield Hills, and Royal Oak. The Michigan Democratic leadership stated that this action violated party loyalty and unity. Stevens was removed from the party organization effectively immediately following the public revelation of her support for the Republican opponent.

Also read Haley Stevens endorses Republican Mike Rogers for Michigan Senate, splitting Democrats days before election

Warner and El-Sayed Rally Support

Democrat Abdul El-Sayed responded to the expulsion by focusing his campaign energy on voter mobilization rather than engaging with the internal drama. On Monday, November 2, 2026, El-Sayed held a campaign rally at Eastern Michigan University in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He was joined by Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and his own grandparents, who greeted the crowd of supporters. El-Sayed emphasized that his campaign was fundamentally about the voters, not himself, and urged nervous supporters to simply go vote to control the outcome of the race.

Stakeholder Reactions and Voter Sentiment

Reactions from Stevens' constituents varied significantly, reflecting the deep divisions within her former district. Derryl Reed, a primary supporter who attended her election watch party, expressed disappointment, stating that the endorsement would mobilize people to support Abdul El-Sayed due to anger over Stevens breaking her word. Cassaundra Sims, a 62-year-old Black resident of West Bloomfield, described the endorsement as shocking and disappointing, noting that it undermined trust from the Black community. Conversely, Brian Butler of Bloomfield Hills believed Stevens did the right thing, citing concerns about the treatment of Jewish people in the political discourse.

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Rogers Campaign Leverages Endorsement

Mike Rogers and his team quickly capitalized on the news to energize their base. Although Rogers admitted his own staff was unaware of the planned joint appearance until Sunday morning, his campaign touted the endorsement to voters throughout Monday. Rogers appeared at a final rally later that night in Oakland County, where attendees gave Stevens a long ovation and chanted her name. He praised Stevens for her courage and suggested that the endorsement would surprise some observers while solidifying support for the Republican ticket.

Impact on Early Voting and Fundraising

The political drama coincided with a pivotal moment in the election cycle, as nearly 4.5 million people voted in the 2022 midterms. Early in-person voting ended on Sunday, November 1, with polls reopening statewide on Tuesday, November 2, 2026. Lori Goldman, a Democratic organizer in Oakland County, noted that while half the electorate had already voted, the controversy could heavily influence the remaining voters. Meanwhile, Abdul El-Sayed reported raising $2.4 million on Sunday, marking his largest fundraising day of the campaign. The state party also observed a surge in volunteers knocking on doors as it worked to shore up support among Jewish and Black voters who had previously backed Stevens.