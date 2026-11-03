Haley Stevens Demands El-Sayed Condemn Ad Amidst Mike Rogers Race Tensions

Rep. Haley Stevens pressures Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed to condemn a pro-Israel ad, escalating tensions in the Michigan race against Republican Mike Rogers.

US Representative Haley Stevens issued a public statement on Friday demanding that Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed formally condemn an online advertisement by Rebellion PAC and apologize for his past comments regarding Israel. This intervention occurs just days before the crucial election in Michigan, where El-Sayed faces Republican former Representative Mike Rogers in a contest that could determine control of the US Senate.

Stevens Issues Demands Ahead of Election

While Stevens reiterated her support for El-Sayed in next Tuesday's election, she attached significant conditions to her endorsement. She explicitly stated that El-Sayed must distance himself from a recent digital ad funded by $4,000 spent by Cenk Uygur's left-wing network The Young Turks. The advertisement features a couple discussing cuts to grocery spending due to billions of dollars in annual US military aid sent to Israel.

Also read Haley Stevens endorses Mike Rogers as El-Sayed rift deepens

Stevens argued that El-Sayed cannot afford to remain silent on the issue, claiming that Michigan residents are struggling with affordability. She asserted that he must get Israel out of his explanation for economic hardships, effectively asking him to align his rhetoric with her stance on foreign policy aid. Journalist Ryan Grim noted that this demand forces the candidate to potentially mislead voters about the causes of local economic issues.

Conflict Over Foreign Policy and Donors

The controversy highlights a deepening rift between progressive candidates and centrist Democrats who prioritize strong support for Israel. El-Sayed, like a growing majority of Americans, is critical of US military support for Israel, which receives billions in aid annually since the conflict began. Critics argue that Stevens is prioritizing pro-Israel donors over her constituents, suggesting she wants El-Sayed to lose because of her subservience to these interests.

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During the primary season, Stevens spent months attacking El-Sayed for campaigning with popular streamer Hasan Piker, a vehement critic of Israel. At least $50 million was poured into the Michigan primary race to boost Stevens, largely through channels supported by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. Her current demands echo those earlier attacks, focusing heavily on El-Sayed's associations and statements rather than policy debates.

Ad Sparks Antisemitism Allegations

The Rebellion PAC advertisement has faced intense backlash, with groups including the Anti-Defamation League denouncing it as antisemitic. These groups have frequently targeted progressive politicians who defend Palestinian rights or criticize US military aid. A group of rabbis and Jewish voters also claimed that El-Sayed's candidacy threatens Jewish people in Michigan, accusing him of not sufficiently condemning terrorism.

El-Sayed firmly rejected any connection to the ad, stating that no one speaks for him but himself. He emphasized that he had nothing to do with the content or placement of the video, which makes no mention of Jewish people. Despite this clarification, Stevens maintained that he should formally condemn the message, arguing that silence equates to complicity in the eyes of voters concerned about antisemitism.

Political Stakes and Future Implications

The Michigan race carries immense weight for the national political landscape, potentially deciding whether Democrats can rein in President Trump during the last two years of his presidency. Progressive commentators argue that centrist Democrats are engaging in sore-loser behavior by trying to extract concessions from El-Sayed instead of uniting against Mike Rogers. They claim this strategy alienates voters who feel the party is ignoring their economic struggles.

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As the election approaches, both campaigns are intensifying their efforts to persuade swing voters. El-Sayed continues to focus on getting money out of politics and addressing healthcare cuts, while Stevens pushes for a unified front that adheres to traditional pro-Israel policies. The outcome will likely define the direction of the Democratic Party's approach to foreign policy and domestic economic concerns in the coming years.