Haley Stevens Campaign Tensions and Endorsement Reversal

Jason Turkish's influence on Rep. Haley Stevens sparked internal conflict in her Michigan Senate race, culminating in a surprise endorsement of Mike Rogers.

Internal friction defined the final months of Rep. Haley Stevens's bid for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, as her senior staff attempted to limit the influence of her fiancé, Jason Turkish, who evolved from a top donor into her most critical adviser. According to multiple people familiar with the situation, the tension peaked when Stevens added Turkish to private campaign text chains, prompting a secret meeting where staff devised strategies to restrict his interactions with the campaign team.

Internal Campaign Conflicts Over Advisory Role

Tensions between professional campaign staff and a candidate's significant other are not uncommon in high-pressure political environments, but the situation became critical as Stevens faced challenging polls against progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in the primary race. Former campaign aides stated that by early June, Stevens and Turkish were secretly engaged, transforming Turkish from a relatively new figure in Stevens's orbit into a central decision-maker. One source noted that the addition of Turkish to confidential text communications was a primary catalyst for the staff's intervention to curb his access to strategic information.

Also read El-Sayed scores single-day fundraising record after Haley Stevens endorses rival

El-Sayed Primary and General Election Shift

Stevens initially expressed strong support for Abdul El-Sayed following their intense primary contest, publicly describing him as a great candidate. However, that support deteriorated throughout the general election cycle, particularly regarding El-Sayed's vocal opposition to U.S. military aid to Israel during the conflict with Hamas. El-Sayed has characterized U.S. support for Israel as facilitating genocide, a stance that alienated many moderate and pro-Israel voters in the state. This ideological rift created a widening gap between the congresswoman and the nominee she had previously endorsed.

Turkish's Influence and Political Endorsements

Jason Turkish, a 39-year-old disability lawyer and political fundraiser, endorsed Republican Mike Rogers, Stevens's general election opponent, days before Stevens reversed her position and appeared with Rogers at a church. In an interview with the Detroit News, Turkish cited an escalation in El-Sayed's rhetoric regarding Israel as his reason for supporting Rogers. Stevens's sudden reversal led to her effective excommunication from the Michigan Democratic Party, with the party head declaring she would not be a member in the future. Longtime friends expressed concern to Stevens about Turkish's sway over her political judgments, with one friend speaking with her just hours before the Sunday endorsement announcement.

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Denials of External Pressure and Gender Bias

Stevens firmly rejected allegations that her fiancé dictated her policy positions, labeling such claims as absurd and dismissing suggestions that she was pressured into changing her stance. In a lengthy post on X, she argued that implying a woman must be influenced by others when making unpopular decisions constitutes sexism dressed up as political analysis. She stated that critics were dragging her fiancé into the narrative to undermine her agency, insisting that her convictions were her own despite the intense scrutiny. Stevens also remarked that any campaign staff quoted in reports made her miserable during the process, while Turkish described their relationship as a passionate partnership that endured both good and bad days.

Personal Background and Legal Career

Outside of politics, Turkish operates as a managing partner at Nyman Turkish, a litigation and disability law firm located in Southfield, Michigan, while residing in Huntington Woods. He did not comment on allegations that staff sought to limit his role but provided emails from June and July showing that campaign personnel continued to consult him on various matters. Turkish emphasized his long-standing support for Stevens since the campaign's launch in 2025, noting that while the election ended in defeat, it resulted in their marriage. He and Stevens met through a mutual friend, David Kramer, after her 2022 reelection campaign, a connection that ultimately reshaped the trajectory of her political career.