Halestorm, Hardy, Marcus King performed Brooks and Dunn songs for the country duo, recipients of a lifetime achievement honor, at 2026 CMA Awards.

Led by dynamic lead singer Lzzy Hale, the Nashville-based band delivered an amped-up take on “Boot Scootin’ Boogie. ” The song wasn’t a stretch for the group: They recorded a version of track, originally on B&D’s 1991 debut albumHalestorm didn’t go it alone: The Grammy-winning band, with both Hale and Joe Hottinger on guitar, Josh Smith on bass, and Tommy Clufetos on drums (Arejay Hale, the group’s regular drummerJohn Mulaney Enlists Stepfather-in-Law’s Country Band to Play ‘Kimmel’ Following the performance, Taylor Swift emerged to present the duo of Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks with their lifetime achievement honors.

Past recipients include Vince Gill, George Strait, Alan Jackson, Loretta Lynn, and, of course, the award’s namesake, Willie Nelson. Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Child With Husband Adam ShulmanElon Musk Admits He Feels ‘Pretty Foolish’ Having Spent Nearly $500 Million on Midterm Election Races Won by Democrats, Claims He Is ‘Not MAGA’‘Bedford Park’ Trailer: Sundance Winner Stars Moon Choi, Who Falls for the Other Driver in Her Mother’s Car Accident