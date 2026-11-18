Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the next speaker of the House after Democrats overwhelmingly nominated him in a caucus vote on Wednesday.

Another Day, Another Outage: As CNN Reports On NSA Network Down, News Outlets Seize On Back-To-Back Incidents Of Cyber ChaosJeffries, currently House minority leader, would make history as the first Black speaker of the chamber.

He also would be second in line for the presidency, after Vice President JD Vance. The vote was not close: Jeffries got 251 yes votes and 11 no votes, CNN and other outlets reported. Democrats are expected to hold around 260 seats when the next Congress starts, to Republicans 175.

Also read Brooklyn's Hakeem Jeffries expected to become first Black Speaker of the House

The blue tsunami ended years of single-digit margins in House votes, something that led to a protracted process to elect Kevin McCarthy as speaker when Republicans regained control of the chamber in 2023. In the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s effort to return to majority leader when Democrats take control is being challenged by Sen. Chris Van Hollen , who has said that the midterm results showed that voters are looking for a change.

Advertisement

Schumer has insisted that he will win the leadership battle, expected to take place next month. If elected in January, Jeffries will succeed Republican Mike Johnson, who chose to depart GOP leadership after the midterm drubbing. Last week, the GOP caucus elected Rep. Jim Jordan to serve as minority leader in the next Congress.

Skydance Shakes Up Cable Biz With Four Execs Running Programs & Howard Lee Exiting