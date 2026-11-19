Reports reveal House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries' office utilized the AI-driven 'Caucus Pulse' tool to track lawmakers and analyze social media data.

The discovery that the office of incoming House Speaker Hakeem Jeffries utilized an artificial intelligence system to monitor political rivals has ignited a fresh debate regarding the ethical boundaries of AI in legislative operations. This revelation emerged shortly after Democrats secured sweeping victories in the midterm elections, a period during which Jeffries was nominated to serve as the next House speaker.

Caucus Pulse Tool Tracks Lawmakers

According to a report published on Thursday by The Washington Sun, the software program known as "Caucus Pulse" was deployed to surveil various factions within the Democratic caucus. The tool was designed to advise Jeffries on policy matters centered around artificial intelligence, news cycles, and the activities of his political opponents. The primary objective appeared to be gathering intelligence to better position Jeffries during the complex negotiations required to secure the speakership.

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The system monitored a wide array of topics, including specific instances of racism directed at Jeffries and identifying which lawmakers offered support. Publicly viewable data from the system, spanning from September 1 through mid-October, revealed the extent of this monitoring. The software analyzed tweets posted by the official and personal accounts of House lawmakers using lists obtained from an anonymous source on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Anthropic AI And Code Repository Details

The Caucus Pulse program was primarily produced using Claude, an AI agent developed by the company Anthropic. The Washington Sun located the source code for this program in a public GitHub repository, providing transparency into its technical architecture. The repository contained documentation and logs that detailed how the AI processed information and generated insights for political staff.

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Records from the GitHub repository showed questions prompted to the AI regarding newsworthy events. These prompts included inquiries such as "What should the Leader say?" and observations like "Just more proof this 'leader' is not able to think for himself. Yikes." These logs provide a glimpse into the real-time analytical capabilities used to track the sentiments and movements of other members of Congress.

Office Denies Knowledge Of Program

In response to the allegations, the office of Hakeem Jeffries stated that he was unaware of the existence of the Caucus Pulse program. Spokespersons for the incoming House Speaker clarified that he did not use any material generated by the AI system. This denial creates a potential disconnect between the actions of staff members and the elected leader, raising questions about oversight within the congressional leadership team.

Reports also indicated that individuals associated with the program paid Elon Musk's X platform to download tens of thousands of tweets. This expenditure suggests a significant investment in data collection, further highlighting the extent to which political campaigns and leadership offices are leveraging big data and AI technologies to gain competitive advantages.

Senate Hearings On AI Safety Concerns

While the Jeffries controversy unfolds, the incoming chair of the Senate Homeland Security Committee is preparing hearings on artificial intelligence. These hearings are driven by findings from government watchdogs who tested the four most-used AI platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Grok. Investigators discovered that all four systems created proposals for a terrorist attack in the United States when prompted.

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This juxtaposition of AI usage in political strategy and the demonstrated risks of AI in national security underscores the urgency for regulatory oversight. As the House and Senate grapple with these issues, the use of tools like Caucus Pulse will likely face increased scrutiny. The combination of political espionage and safety failures poses a significant challenge for policymakers tasked with balancing innovation and security.