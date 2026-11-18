House Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries as Speaker in a 251-11 vote on Wednesday.

House Democrats nominated Hakeem Jeffries for speaker Wednesday by a 251-11 vote, putting him one step closer to becoming the first Black speaker of the House.

Jeffries secured the nomination without a formal challenger despite emerging resistance from some incoming progressives, who had declined to commit their support ahead of the leadership vote. With no opponent ultimately stepping forward, Jeffries now moves on to the full House election in January, when he will need to secure the votes to formally claim the speakership.

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Following the vote, U.S. Representatives-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Frederick Haynes, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb and Claire Valdez issued a joint statement explaining their opposition to Jeffries’ nomination for speaker.

“Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues. We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations," the statement said.

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"While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership. Those conversations are ongoing. As such, our vote in caucus today was no.” With Democrats poised to hold more than 250 House seats in the incoming Congress, Jeffries is expected to easily secure the speakership come January, with the party carrying an 80-plus-seat advantage over Republicans.

That margin means Jeffries could withstand significant intraparty opposition and still reach the 218 votes needed to win the gavel. Much of the opposition that has risen in response to Jeffries’ speaker bid is centered around his longstanding support for Israel and ties to the political action committee American Israel Public Affairs Committee , among other concerns. This is a breaking story.

Updates to follow.nominated Hakeem Jeffries for speaker Wednesday by a 251-11 vote, putting him one step closer to becoming the first Black speaker of the House. Jeffries secured the nomination without a formal challenger despite emerging resistance from some incoming progressives, who had declined to commit their support ahead of the leadership vote.

With no opponent ultimately stepping forward, Jeffries now moves on to the full House election in January, when he will need to secure the votes to formally claim the speakership. Following the vote, U.S. Representatives-elect Darializa Avila Chevalier, Adam Hamawy, Frederick Haynes, Melat Kiros, Donavan McKinney, Chris Rabb and Claire Valdez issued a joint statement explaining their opposition to Jeffries’ nomination for speaker.

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“Whether on Medicare for All, stopping ICE terror, getting money out of politics, or ending the genocide in Gaza, our constituents sent us to Congress with a mandate on these issues. We have worked to secure commitments from Leader Jeffries in good-faith conversations," the statement said.

"While we have seen meaningful progress, there is still work to be done to ensure that the direction our party takes this coming Congress reflects what our constituents are demanding of leadership. Those conversations are ongoing. As such, our vote in caucus today was no.” With Democrats poised to hold more than 250 House seats in the incoming Congress, Jeffries is expected to easily secure the speakership come January, with the party carrying an 80-plus-seat advantage over Republicans.

That margin means Jeffries could withstand significant intraparty opposition and still reach the 218 votes needed to win the gavel. Much of the opposition that has risen in response to Jeffries’ speaker bid is centered around his longstanding support for Israel and ties to the political action committee American Israel Public Affairs Committee , among other concerns.