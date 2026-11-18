Hakeem Jeffries is set to make history as the first Black House speaker, with an official vote expected when the new Congress convenes Jan. 3.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is poised to become the first Black speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes Jan. 3. Incoming Democrats voted by secret ballot, 251-11, to elect Jeffries as their caucus leader.

He needs 218 votes to become speaker. The official House vote is expected Jan. 3. Democrats flipped dozens of districts in this month’s midterm elections and are expected to hold at least 257 seats in the new Congress. Seven races remain uncalled, potentially giving Democrats at least 260 seats.

Also read Brooklyn's Hakeem Jeffries expected to become first Black Speaker of the House

RELATED STORY | Jim Jordan defeats Steve Scalise to become House Republican minority leader Jeffries told Scripps News Deputy Political Director Joe St. George that Democrats plan to focus on lowering the costs of housing, health care, groceries, gas and other everyday goods.

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"We've always made clear, as House Democrats, that we will find bipartisan common ground whenever and wherever possible in order to make life better for the American people," he told St. George. Jeffries has led the House Democratic caucus since 2023, when he succeeded Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi stepped down from Democratic leadership after the party lost its House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. Jeffries ran unopposed for the leadership post and received Pelosi's endorsement.

RELATED STORY | Van Hollen challenges Schumer as Congressional Democrats face post-election leadership fight When Jeffries became House Democratic leader, he became the first Black lawmaker to lead a party caucus in Congress.