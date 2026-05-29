Hakeem Jeffries Mocked for Posting 'Bizarre' Facetuned Image of Himself in Knicks Hat

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has come in for some mocking after posting an image Wednesday of himself wearing a Knicks hat.

Democrat House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has come in for some mocking after posting an image on Wednesday of himself wearing a Knicks hat in which his face appears to be altered.

Jeffries apparently meant to celebrate the fact that the Knicks had made the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years, but instead, he gotfor the pandering social media post because many Internet users felt that the photo appeared to have been altered in Photoshop to eliminate some of the 55-year-old politician’s wrinkles and changed the shape of his face to make him look younger, theNational Republican Senatorial Committee aide Sarah Gallagher, for one, ripped Jeffries, saying he “facetuned” himself. Former White House comms director and GOP consultant Alex Pfeiffer also ridiculed Jeffries over the photo, and wrote, “Hakeem Jeffries looks like a JV baseball coach going through marital troubles.

”This week’s Knicks photo is not the first time Jeffries has been accused of Photoshopping himself to look better in a photo.a photo to Instagram that seemed to show evidence that he had used a computer program to make himself look taller and slimmer. The Democrat tagged Brooklyn in the post and wrote in the caption, “Home Sweet Home. ” The photo shows Jeffries, wearing sunglasses, a white long-sleeved shirt, and black pants.

However, the bench he is leaning on appears to be warped right where he is leaning, prompting accusations of photo editing.





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