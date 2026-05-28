Hakeem Jeffries mocked for posting apparent Facetuned image of himself in Knicks hat: ‘Just bizarre’

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was brutally mocked across social media Wednesday after he posted what was meant to be an image celebrating the New York Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals…

got an online earful from users pointing out that the portrait of him in an all-white Knicks hat appeared to have been tweaked in a bid to remove age lines from his face, sharpen his jawline, and smooth out his prominent cheekbones.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was brutally mocked across social media Wednesday after he posted what was meant to be an image celebrating the New York Knicks’ return to the NBA Finals after a 27-year absence.

“How many AI photos are you gonna post,” asked one user, while another pronounced the image: “Just bizarre. ” Still another user accused Jeffries of trying to mush his hometown team, writing: “No. Do not do this. Do not put your lobbyist-approved, corporate liberal, cheugy ass stink on this team. Leave it alone congressman.

”The photo fail came almost a full year after Jeffries was called out for posting an obviously doctored photo of himself on Instagram, in which a bench he was standing against was wildly warped around his hips in a failed bid to make him appear taller. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was brutally mocked across social media Wednesday after he posted what was meant to be an image celebrating the New York Knicks' return to the NBA Finals after a 27-year absence.





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