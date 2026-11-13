Hakeem Jeffries Heckled by Protesters at Denver Democratic Conference

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was repeatedly interrupted by protesters at the What's Next Democratic conference in Denver on Nov. 13, 2026, as he vies for the House speakership.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries was repeatedly heckled by protesters at the What's Next Democratic conference in Denver, Colorado, on Nov. 13, 2026, as he campaigns for the House speakership.

Multiple people disrupted a panel discussion featuring Jeffries at the conference, which was moderated by political consultant Jessica Tarlov. Videos from the event posted to social media show different viewpoints of the hecklers. One protester screamed at the New York Democrat, You are a f---ing liar. The protester then shouted for more than a minute to a chorus of boos from the crowd and continued shouting as he was removed from the facility.

Also read Hakeem Jeffries faces progressive holdouts but no rival as House speaker race takes shape

Another protester yelled, Hakeem Jeffries ... I'm a young person, and I am scared for my future, during the panel discussion. When the moderator commented on how Jeffries remained composed during the interruption, he said: Remember, ya'll, I grew up in Brooklyn. Once the protester was removed, the conversation continued.

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Jeffries Faces Progressive Pushback for Speakership

Jeffries is vying for the House speakership as Democrats prepare to take control of the House. He has not drawn a formal challenger for the role, but he has faced pushback from parts of the party's progressive wing over his support for Israel and ties to AIPAC, among other concerns. Some incoming lawmakers have also stopped short of backing his speaker bid. Jeffries' office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request seeking comment Friday.

The disruption places additional attention on the Democratic leader as the party charts its path forward in the new Congress. The What's Next conference bills itself as a major post-election gathering of the Democratic Party, where the leaders, ideas and debates that will shape the party through 2028 and beyond take center stage, according to a statement on the conference's website.

The statement said the event is the defining convening of the post-election season, bringing together the people who will write the party's next chapter. It is presented by majority Democrats and sponsored by MD PAC. In a post Thursday on X, Jeffries said House Democrats will clean up the mess in Washington, get big money out of politics and ban members of Congress from trading stocks. The conference comes as Democrats face a rare internal power struggle.

Sanders Backs Van Hollen in Senate Leadership Bid

Sen. Bernie Sanders supports Chris Van Hollen's bid to challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer for the Senate Democratic leader post. Van Hollen, who is challenging Schumer for the Dem leader role, said Americans voted for change.

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Democrats have turned on Schumer after historic election wins as a potential challenger emerged. Other developments include incoming GOP congressman backing halting all immigration to the US and warning about Sharia law in Texas. Newly elected Democrats admit there is a mistake they cannot afford to make with Trump after sweeping 2026 wins. Protesters erupt at Hakeem Jeffries at the Dem conference with the label traitor. The disruption is a breaking story, with updates to follow.