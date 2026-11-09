Hakeem Jeffries Confirms Democratic Support For Pete Hegseth Impeachment

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries pledges strong support for impeaching Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, citing national security risks and economic harm caused by the Iran conflict.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries declared unequivocal support for the impeachment of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. The Democratic leader described himself as a hard yes on the impeachment resolution, directly answering questions from host Jonathan Karl about bipartisan efforts to remove Hegseth from office. Republican Representative Thomas Massie announced his intention to introduce the impeachment resolution as soon as the following day, prompting Karl to ask if Democrats would align with the GOP initiative.

Hakeem Jeffries stated that the so-called secretary of defense has abused his power and undermined national security. He argued that Hegseth engineered a reckless and costly war of choice in Iran, which has directly contributed to skyrocketing prices for the American people. Jeffries asserted that these actions have made the country less safe and concluded that Pete Hegseth has got to go due to these failures.

Also read Jeffries says he is a hard yes on impeaching Hegseth as House vote looms

Details Of Impeachment Strategy

Jeffries indicated that the House would certainly have the conversation on impeachment on Tuesday morning when legislators reconvene for the first time in Washington, D.C. He expressed strong confidence that there will be incredibly strong support for the resolution among his colleagues. The timing of the vote aligns with the early days of the congressional session, emphasizing the urgency Democrats feel regarding the conduct of the current administration's defense leadership.

The strategy relies on framing the impeachment not merely as a partisan dispute, but as a necessary step to address corruption and accountability. Jeffries highlighted the cost of corruption as a central theme, noting that throughout the recent campaign, his party promised to focus on affordability and driving down the high cost of living. This approach aims to connect the abstract concept of impeachment to the daily economic struggles facing voters across the nation.

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Stakeholder Positions And Arguments

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a Republican, is the primary driver of the legislative action, having told Karl he intends to introduce the resolution immediately. His move signals a fracture within the Republican party or at least a willingness to work across the aisle on this specific issue involving the Trump administration. Hakeem Jeffries explicitly referenced the Trump cartel, describing the unprecedented corruption unleashed on the American people by this group as the backdrop for the impeachment push.

Jeffries argued that accountability is essential in the face of what he described as unprecedented corruption. He positioned the impeachment of Pete Hegseth as part of a broader campaign promise to hold the administration accountable for actions that harm citizens. This framing attempts to bridge the gap between Democratic ideals and Republican discontent with the current defense secretary's policies, creating a potential coalition for removal.

Impact On Economy And Security

The conflict in Iran is cited as a primary reason for the impeachment push, with Jeffries claiming it has skyrocketed prices for consumers. He argued that the war of choice is costly and reckless, directly impacting the affordability of goods and services for ordinary Americans. By linking national security decisions to inflation and cost of living, Jeffries aims to make the issue resonate with voters who are primarily concerned with their wallets rather than geopolitical strategy alone.

Jeffries also emphasized that the country has become less safe due to these decisions, suggesting that the war has failed to protect American interests. This dual argument of economic harm and security failure provides a comprehensive justification for the impeachment. As the House prepares to reconvene, the focus will shift to whether the combined pressure from Republicans like Thomas Massie and Democrats led by Hakeem Jeffries is sufficient to pass the resolution and remove Pete Hegseth from his position.