Hakeem Jeffries Avoids NDAA Israel Question as Pressley Leads Challenge

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries dodged questions on US-Israel defense cooperation while progressive lawmakers rallied behind Rep. Ayanna Pressley for the speaker role.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries faced intense scrutiny on Thursday after sidestepping a direct question about controversial military integration provisions in the upcoming 2027 National Defense Authorization Act. During a news conference, Jeffries declined to confirm whether he supported removing language that would expand defense technology cooperation between the United States and Israel. His noncommittal response drew immediate criticism from progressive lawmakers and policy experts who argue that his hesitation demonstrates he is unfit to serve as House Speaker when Democrats retake the chamber in January.

Jeffries Dodges Defense Cooperation Questions

When The Hill reporter Laura Kelly asked Jeffries if he agreed with Senator Bob Van Hollen's call to strip out the integration provisions from the National Defense Authorization Act, Jeffries deflected the specific query. He stated that he has not yet had a conversation with Senator Van Hollen regarding the issue but emphasized that dramatic changes are needed in the Middle East and regarding the memorandum of understanding as it winds down. Jeffries reiterated his public stance that the status quo is unacceptable and that achieving just and lasting peace requires a safe, secure Israel living alongside an independent Palestinian state.

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Progressive Push for Alternative Leadership

The回避 of a direct answer came amid a growing push by progressives in the House to nominate Representative Ayanna Pressley as an alternative candidate to Jeffries. The internal leadership elections within the Democratic caucus are scheduled to begin on November 18, where members will choose their nominee for Speaker. This development highlights a significant rift within the party, as some lawmakers are rallying behind an alternative to Jeffries in anticipation of the new Congress convening on January 3, 2027.

Opposition to US-Israel Defense Integration

Critics of the defense provisions argue that they grant Israel excessive leverage over US policy and threaten national security by providing access to sensitive US military technology. Senator Van Hollen and his colleagues, including Senator Adam Schiff, Senator Raphael Warnock, Senator Chris Murphy, and Senator Jack Reed, have warned against these measures. A poll conducted by Data for Progress in August revealed that 61% of likely voters opposed the United States-Israel Defense Technology Cooperation Initiative, including 78% of Democrats, reflecting a broad desire to cut ties with Israel following years of conflict.

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Impact on Senate Voting Dynamics

The National Defense Authorization Act is expected to come up for a vote next month, but it will require Democratic support to pass the Senate. Passing the legislation necessitates 60 votes to break a filibuster, making the stance of moderate and progressive Democrats crucial. Several Democratic Senators-elect, including Annie Andrews from South Carolina and Chris Pappas from New Hampshire, as well as centrist Senator Elissa Slotkin from Michigan, have suggested they prefer new leadership in the House to ensure their policy priorities are met.

Internal Party Conflict and Future Steps

While House progressive leaders have so far discouraged an insurgency, Representative Ayanna Pressley declared on the House floor that incrementalism is a recipe for failure and that Democrats cannot let special interests dictate their fight. Although no Democrat has formally stepped up to challenge Jeffries, reports indicate that many progressives are writing Pressley's name in for the leadership position. The Democratic caucus will meet on Wednesday to choose its nominee for party leader, setting the stage for a pivotal moment in the transition of power.