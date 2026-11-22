House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries faces renewed scrutiny after a 2020 AIPAC speech where he referred to Jerusalem as the sixth borough of New York City resurfaced, drawing criticism from progressive Democrats and sparking debate over his stance on Israel amid current geopolitical tensions.

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But those comments from 2020, recently resurfaced and going viral, may come back to bite the Democratic House leader as the progressive wing of the party — and even some establishment members — continue to further break with U.S. maintaining support for the Jewish state.

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"Someone said to me, ‘Hakeem, you’re going to Israel a 5th time? ’" Jeffries recalled in an interview with the American Israel Public Affairs Committee more than six years ago.

"I said, ‘listen, I’m from New York City' — and back home in New York City, we consider Jerusalem to be the 6th Borough. And so, I’m just trying to catch up with my constituents.

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" The comments resurfaced just after he won his party's nomination to be speaker of the House in the next Congress. US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Democrat from New York, speaks before a House vote on funding for the US Department of Homeland Security, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. , on March 5, 2026.that has condemned AIPAC and the political favor Israel has historically enjoyed among lawmakers.

The clip also raises questions over how far Jeffries will go to placate calls for a more critical review of U.S.-Israel relations in light of his previous support for the Jewish state.with just 11 in the caucus voting against his leadership and 251 voting in favor. The result secured his nomination ahead of the full House floor vote in January, where he will need a simple majority of the chamber's 435 members to become Speaker.

During his AIPAC speech, Jeffries noted that some of his support stemmed from the uniquely challenging geopolitical environment around Israel.

"I think when you’re on the ground, for me it’s always been clear that Israel lives in an incredibly tough neighborhood," Jeffries said. "When you think about the dangerous situation in the Sinai to the south, Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah to the north,and chaos to the east, Iraq still a mess, Iran with nuclear ambitions and a tremendously bad actor — I grew up in Brooklyn in the late 80s and early 90s, I know from tough neighborhoods that Israel lives in a tough neighborhood," Jeffries said.

The stance clashes forcefully with at least eight members set to be a part of the 120th Congress with ties to the Democratic Socialists of America . The group aims to"end all military and economic aid to Israel prosecute U.S. and Israeli leaders responsible for the genocide in Gaza.

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" Two other members outside of the group, Democratic Reps. -elect Brad Lander and Scott Wiener have similarly called for a full embargo of Israel. Jeffries’ own tone on Israel has changed over the years since the beginning of its war with Hamas in Gaza in October 2023, citing alarm at Israel’s civilian casualties. In July, Jeffries argued in a letter to his colleagues that"a meaningful change in direction is needed.

" "Israel has an advanced economy and is capable of paying for its own sophisticated weapons, as the Prime Minister recently acknowledged," Jeffries wrote. "Accordingly, any future security arrangement between our two countries should be structured consistently with defense agreements that exist with our other Western allies and strictly adhere to our human rights laws and values," Jeffries wrote. U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.

, joined by fellow House Democrats, speaks at a press conference outside of the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Even so, Jeffries has steered clear of calling the conflict a genocide — a growing characterization from within the progressive wing — and has rejected a blanket discontinuation of U.S. aid to Israel. In his letter, Jeffries also condemned efforts from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

, to cut off all forms of assistance, advocating for a $3.3 billion military aid package to Israel included in the U.S. 2027 State Department appropriations bill.

"America’s commitment to Israel’s right to exist as a Jewish and democratic state and homeland for the Jewish people must remain ironclad," Jeffries said in his letter. Leo Briceno is a politics reporter for the congressional team at Fox News Digital. He was previously a reporter with World Magazine.