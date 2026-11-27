Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan joins the Mecca defence pact committee in Islamabad, reaffirming collective defence and condemning Houthi attacks on civilians.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend the second meeting of the strategic political and defence committee under the Mecca defence pact in Islamabad on Friday, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources. The meeting marks another step in the trilateral alliance between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, which is working to move from a signed agreement to a functioning institution.

Fidan will be accompanied by Defence Minister Yasar Guler and Chief of General Staff Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu. The delegation's presence at the committee underlines Ankara's focus on the military and political dimensions of the pact, not only its diplomatic framing.

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How the Mecca Defence Pact Works

The Mecca defence pact is a trilateral security arrangement signed by Turkish President Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Mecca in August. The agreement aims to strengthen the three countries' security through collective deterrence and defence.

Consultations are still underway on institutionalising the alliance, which builds on longstanding ties between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Retired Pakistani Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood has been appointed the alliance's first secretary-general, and a secretariat is planned in Riyadh in the coming period.

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The committee held its first meeting in Istanbul in August. That session focused on the steps needed to implement the agreement's strategic vision and institutionalise the alliance. The committee later convened an extraordinary session in Riyadh on October 5, after Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

Turkish Position on Houthi Attacks and Regional Security

Fidan is expected to condemn Houthi attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure, describing them as unacceptable and a threat to regional security and stability. His remarks are likely to put the Houthi attacks at the centre of the pact's agenda.

The Turkish foreign minister will also stress the need for continued diplomacy to resolve the dispute between the United States, Israel and Iran. He is expected to pair that call with members' initiatives to ensure maritime security and safe navigation in the region.

Fidan will likely reaffirm Türkiye's commitment to the pact's collective defence pledge. He will stress that the alliance addresses regional challenges through dialogue, cooperation and ownership, and that close consultation and solidarity among members are essential on national security issues.

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Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem on the Agenda

Fidan is set to highlight the humanitarian devastation Israel has caused in Gaza, the escalating settler violence in the occupied West Bank, and violations of the historical status quo in occupied East Jerusalem. These issues place the Turkish position on Israeli actions at the heart of his remarks.

He is expected to call for a principled, resolute and unified international response to Israel's actions, which he will argue flout international law and fundamental humanitarian values and increasingly threaten peace and security. The minister will also reiterate Türkiye's support for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, along with lasting security and stability in the country and regional initiatives built on regional ownership.

The minister will review progress in institutionalising the alliance during the meeting. Members are expected to discuss how the committee's work will translate into a permanent structure, including the planned secretariat in Riyadh, as the pact moves from its initial agreement toward operational implementation.