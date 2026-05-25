Hajj Pilgrimage in Mecca: Muslims Gather for Annual Religious Gathering Amid Soaring Temperatures and Regional Tensions

Around 1.6 million Muslims have gathered in Mecca ahead of the start of Hajj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings. The pilgrims are preparing for the beginning of the multi-day pilgrimage amid soaring temperatures and regional tensions.

Around 1.6 million Muslims have gathered in Mecca ahead of the start of Hajj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings. A timelapse shows pilgrims circling the Kabaa at the Grand Mosque as they arrived.

A Muslim pilgrim splashes water over his head to cool down outside the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage at the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. A group of Muslim pilgrims discuss the rituals of circumambulating the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site at the Grand Mosque during the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. Around 1.6 million Muslims have gathered in Mecca on Sunday ahead of the start of Hajj, one of the world’s largest annual religious gatherings.

A Muslim pilgrim prays in front of the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site in the holy city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimage, Saudi Arabia. A Muslim pilgrim reacts as a volunteer sprays water to cool them outside the Grand Mosque during the annual hajj pilgrimage at the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia





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Hajj Pilgrimage Muslims Mecca Grand Mosque Kaaba Circumambulating Prayer Reaction Volunteer Cooling Down Soaring Temperatures Regional Tensions

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