Haitians March for Salvadoran Troops to Combat Gang Violence

Hundreds of Haitians march in Port-au-Prince to thank President Nayib Bukele. Salvadoran troops deployed since October combat gangs after four technicians went missing.

Hundreds of citizens in Haiti demonstrated in the streets of Port-au-Prince over the weekend to voice their support for President Nayib Bukele and the Salvadoran military forces currently operating in the nation. These protesters traveled to the capital and other towns to express gratitude for the intervention against local gangs responsible for widespread violence.

Protests Emerge After Ambush of Technicians

The demonstrations were largely triggered by the ambush and subsequent disappearance of four Salvadoran aircraft technicians. These individuals have been missing since October 18 while participating in the security operation. President Bukele has previously stated that he would destroy the gangs if the four men are not returned safely.

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Over 2,000 Salvadoran troops have been deployed to Haiti since late October to support the United Nations-endorsed security mission. The protesters believe that intensified operations by these foreign forces are necessary to restore order in a country where gang activity has paralyzed many communities.

Victims Share Stories of Gang Persecution

Participants in the Port-au-Prince rally included individuals who have suffered directly from the ongoing crisis. One woman who joined the march spoke through tears, describing how gang members kicked her out of her home. She stated that they stole her business assets and even her clothing, forcing her to flee with her children in a state of nakedness.

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Another protester told news agency EFE that gang violence compelled her to abandon her residence in August 2023. She has been living in a refugee camp since that time, noting that gangs have burned homes and displaced residents indiscriminately. She urged Bukele to accelerate operations to eradicate the groups she described as evil.

The protests were not limited to the capital. Similar gatherings occurred in the towns of Jérémie, Thomonde, Mirebalais, and Jacmel. During these events, demonstrators denounced the Haitian authorities for failing to combat gang violence in previous years.

Loss of Confidence in Local Institutions

A Brooklyn-based newspaper reported that many participants have lost faith in local leadership. Instead, they are placing their hopes in Bukele and the Salvadoran forces. Protesters called for the president to unlock the country by intervening in communities controlled by armed groups.

Haitian police officer Samuel Joasil expressed this sentiment, stating that the administration has weakened institutions like the police and army. He told reporters that citizens now feel vulnerable and are ready to support any foreign force that steps in to help secure the nation.

President Bukele shared video footage on social media showing Salvadoran troops marching through Port-au-Prince. He accompanied the videos with a message in Haitian Creole suggesting that the gangs are unwilling to fight. The footage was used to highlight the ongoing military presence and its visibility in the city.

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Diplomatic Talks and Operational Scope

The four missing technicians belong to the Gang Suppression Force, a mission authorized by the United Nations Security Council. The goal of this force is to reduce gang activity after years of rampant violence in Haiti. However, the United Nations recently clarified that most Salvadoran troops are not part of this specific multinational force.

The Haitian prime minister is expected to visit El Salvador between November 16 and 17. The visit is scheduled to include participation in an international conference focused on regional security matters.

According to Vice President Félix Ulloa of El Salvador, the two nations will discuss the future of the Salvadoran troop deployment. Ulloa reported that the troops have made progress in Croix-des-Bouquets, a commune northeast of the capital. This area is also where the missing personnel were ambushed.

Ulloa stated that the Haitian people and government are observing these strides with satisfaction. He affirmed that the Salvadoran forces are achieving tangible results while spending only a fraction of what the United Nations has invested in Haiti. He also clarified that El Salvador does not intend to replace the multinational force, though he noted that his government covers all expenses for its own military operation.