Thousands of Haitians thank President Nayib Bukele for deploying 2500 Salvadoran troops to combat gangs, while officials confirm mission focus remains rescuing four missing technicians.

Thousands of Haiti ans took to the streets of Port-au-Prince and other municipalities on Tuesday to express gratitude for the presence of Salvadoran security forces. Demonstrators rallied behind President Nayib Bukele, whose deployment of over 2500 troops has significantly altered the security landscape in Haiti. The jubilant crowds celebrated the ongoing military operations against local gang networks that have plagued the nation.

Peaceful Gatherings in Major Cities

Participants in the demonstrations marched in a festive atmosphere, wearing the blue and red colors of the Haitian flag and carrying tree branches alongside banners praising the Salvadoran leadership. Musical groups accompanied the processions as citizens chanted the name of Bukele and used the Haitian Creole phrase "Pran yo Bukele, plan yo." This slogan translates to a direct request for the president to remove the criminal elements controlling their neighborhoods. The gatherings were not isolated to one area, with significant crowds also appearing in the towns of Jérémie and Grand'anse.

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Security Operations and Stadium Attempt

One specific group attempted to march toward the Sylvio Cator soccer stadium, which had recently been liberated by combined Salvadoran and Haitian forces. Local police intervened to disperse this particular contingent, utilizing tear gas to prevent them from entering the secured zone. Officers warned the demonstrators that despite the liberation of the stadium, the surrounding area remained very dangerous. This incident highlighted the tension between the celebratory mood of the public and the ongoing security risks in the capital.

Personal Testimonies and Grievances

Individual participants shared harrowing personal accounts of gang violence during the rallies. One unnamed demonstrator publicly thanked Bukele, stating that criminals had murdered his parents and children while preventing him from living in his own country. Another participant, Maxseau Lomba, explained that deadly gangs have expelled Haitians from their homes, burned residences, and killed pregnant women. Lomba emphasized that he had lost his house and expressed a desire for a permanent change in the country's situation.

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Bukele Responds to Citizen Calls

President Nayib Bukele addressed the crowds directly through a social media post written in Haitian Creole. He stated that he never expected such a warm reception but affirmed that he hears the citizens loud and clear. Bukele wrote that he loves the Haitian people and promised that they will triumph with God's victory. He accompanied his message with video footage of the Tuesday demonstrations, reinforcing his support for the ongoing mission.

Mission Focus on Missing Technicians

Despite the public desire for continued presence, Salvadoran Vice President Ulloa clarified the official mandate at a conference in San Salvador on Monday. He stressed that the primary objective remains the rescue of four aircraft technicians kidnapped in mid-October. Ulloa explained that the troops are clearing areas due to operational necessities to locate the missing men, not to permanently occupy the country. He reiterated that the troops would return home the day after the four men are safely recovered.