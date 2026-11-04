Haiti Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé asserts sovereignty over foreign troops while El Salvador denies formal agreements with the UN or local government for its security operations.

Haiti Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé publicly addressed the international community for the first time since the disappearance of four Salvadoran aviation technicians in October, asserting that Haiti an authorities remain fully responsible for directing foreign forces on national soil. His statement comes as El Salvador deploys over 2,000 soldiers to combat gang violence in the Caribbean nation, drawing intense global scrutiny regarding the legal framework and operational command of the military contingent.

Clarifying Command Structures for Foreign Troops

During a press briefing held on Tuesday, Alix Didier Fils-Aimé emphasized that Haiti maintains exclusive authority over the direction and deployment of all foreign military units operating within its borders. He was joined by a colonel from the Salvadoran Army, a leader of the United Nations-backed gang suppression force, and various Haitian military and police officials. This appearance was designed to project a united front amidst growing international concerns that Salvadoran troops might be acting unilaterally without proper oversight or coordination with local authorities.

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Fils-Aimé explicitly thanked Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele for his support, stating that the Salvadoran leader understands their struggle and has chosen to stand with the Haitian people. However, the political message of unity contrasts sharply with conflicting reports regarding the actual legal status of the Salvadoran deployment. While the Prime Minister seeks to present a coordinated effort, the operational reality on the ground remains fragmented and legally ambiguous.

Disputed Agreements with the United Nations

A source familiar with on-the-ground operations in Haiti revealed to The Associated Press that, prior to the October 18 attack on the Salvadoran technicians, El Salvador had not signed any formal agreement with the United Nations. Furthermore, the source indicated that El Salvador lacked a protection agreement with the Haitian government and had no memorandum of understanding with the Dominican Republic for medical evacuations of personnel injured within the UN-backed suppression force. These disclosures challenge the official narrative of seamless integration into existing international security frameworks.

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Damian Merlo, a lobbyist for the government of El Salvador, contested these claims by asserting that his nation's forces are coordinating closely with both the gang suppression force and the office of Prime Minister Fils-Aimé. Merlo declined to clarify under whose command the Salvadoran troops operated or to provide further details about their specific missions. He firmly rejected any implication of illegality, stating that the only entities operating outside international law are the gangs themselves.

Until the incident involving the technicians, the primary role of the approximately 200 Salvadoran personnel deployed to Haiti was to provide medical assistance. The sudden escalation to a deployment of over 2,000 soldiers has created significant confusion regarding their mandate. The lack of transparency surrounding the recent surge in military presence has raised serious questions among international observers about the rules of engagement and the chain of command governing these troops.

International Condemnation and Operational Risks

The United Nations clarified shortly after the Prime Minister's statement that the majority of Salvadoran personnel in Haiti are not operating under the framework of the UN-backed gang suppression force. Stéphane Dujarric, the UN spokesperson, stressed the importance of adhering to international law during security operations. He emphasized that the rights of all individuals must be respected while security measures are implemented, signaling potential diplomatic friction if Salvadoran operations are deemed non-compliant with established international standards.

Romain Le Cour, head of the Haiti Observatory at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, highlighted the urgent need for clarity regarding the Salvadoran deployment. He noted that there is currently no public knowledge of the terms of the agreement with the Haitian government, who is in command of these troops, what rules of engagement govern their actions, or how long they intend to remain. Le Cour warned that in dense urban environments like Puerto Príncipe, where civilians are trapped between combat lines, these unanswered questions determine who will be held accountable if operations result in civilian casualties or rights violations.

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Escalating Violence and Political Priorities

Alix Didier Fils-Aimé outlined his government's immediate priorities, which include restoring security across all regions of Haiti and preparing for national elections. He described the current moment as a decisive stage in the country's stabilization efforts. The Prime Minister stated that the international force arrived to support Haiti and to root out gang control, noting that more than 1,000 new police officers have recently graduated from their training programs.

Fils-Aimé expressed hope that 4,000 new police officers and 15,000 new soldiers will soon join the fight against criminal groups. He confirmed that security operations have already begun in areas such as Kenscoff, Gressier, and l'Artibonite, regions that have suffered brutal violence in recent years. He declared that the government is leading this fight with determination to eradicate gangs, asserting that groups causing terror in the country have almost exhausted their time.

The human cost of this ongoing conflict remains staggering. According to United Nations data, more than 5,700 people have been killed or injured in Haiti between January and mid-September. The power vacuum created by the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 has allowed gangs to expand their control, now dominating 70% of the capital, Puerto Príncipe. Their activities have extended beyond the capital to include looting, kidnapping, sexual assault, and rape throughout the interior of the country. Haiti has had no president since the 2021 assassination, leaving the government to rely on international assistance and local security forces to restore order.