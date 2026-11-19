Amnesty International reports a deadly August 23 gang raid in Kenscoff killed 55 people and abducted dozens. Witness accounts detail sexual violence and child abductions by armed factions.

Amnesty International has released a harrowing new report detailing severe human rights abuses committed against women and girls in Haiti by armed criminal organizations. The organization highlighted a specific deadly raid in the Kenscoff commune on August 23, where witness accounts describe systematic gang-rape, torture, and abduction of residents by dozens of attackers. This violence is part of an escalating crisis that has displaced thousands and resulted in significant casualties among the local population. The findings underscore the extreme vulnerability of civilians, particularly children, to organized gang warfare in the region.

Core Details of August 23 Kenscoff Attack

The raid in Kenscoff began at approximately 9pm on August 23 and resulted in the death of at least 55 individuals and injuries to 15 others, according to data provided by a municipal official. The United Nations confirmed that among the deceased were three boys and two girls, highlighting the targeting of minors. Municipal records further indicated that 67 people were kidnapped during the assault, including 13 children. The attackers, identified as members of four organized gangs, swept through homes shooting residents and setting properties on fire. This specific incident appears to be retaliation for recent security operations conducted by Haitian authorities aimed at dismantling gang structures.

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Gang Actors and Stated Motivations

Hostilities in the Kenscoff commune commenced in January 2025, driven by four specific organized criminal factions. These groups, identified as Grand Ravine, Ti Bwa, 5 Segon, and 400 Mawozo, have maintained a persistent campaign of violence in the area. The August 23 attack was characterized by a coordinated effort by these entities to punish the community. Scott Edwards, Director of Amnesty International's Crisis Response Programme, emphasized that survivors recounted watching gang members kill their relatives and friends while others were subjected to rape and beatings. The gangs utilize fear and extreme violence to maintain control and retaliate against state security interventions.

Survivor Accounts of Sexual Violence and Kidnapping

Witnesses provided graphic testimony regarding the treatment of abducted women and girls. One teenage girl described hiding under her bed before being discovered, where gang members threatened to kill everyone in the house. She was held hostage for over a month, enduring threats and intimidation. Another victim recounted being tied to a pole with an extension cord and beaten with a hammer before being raped by two gang members on a street. She noted that she managed to free herself and flee after the bonds were tied loosely. These accounts illustrate the brutal methods used to subjugate and terrorize the civilian population.

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Impact on Children and Hostage Treatment

Amnesty International documented that at least 11 children were abducted during the raids, including three toddlers. These minors were forced to walk in the dark for hours, kept in cramped conditions, and given minimal food and water. Some hostages faced additional danger from drone strikes during subsequent security operations. One girl reported running barefoot for two days to escape, using her T-shirt to bandage her wounded feet, while witnessing boys die from injuries caused by airstrikes. Families often paid ransoms, such as $700 in one documented case, yet gangs frequently refused to release the hostages even after payment.

Displacement and Calls for International Action

The repeated attacks on Kenscoff have triggered multiple waves of displacement, with the August incident alone forcing more than 4,200 people from their homes. Amnesty is urging the Haitian government to implement a child protection plan as a critical component of addressing the security crisis. The organization calls for the Haitian authorities and the international community to urgently increase efforts to protect children. They further warn that intensified security operations must be designed to avoid exposing children to further harm from crossfire or aerial strikes.