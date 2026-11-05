Hair Stylist John Frieda Dies Aged 75 Following Acrimonious Divorce from Singer Lulu

British hair industry icon John Frieda has passed away at age 75, months after reflecting on his complex, decades-long relationship with former wife singer Lulu.

British hair industry icon John Frieda has passed away at the age of 75, bringing an end to a life defined by professional excellence and a highly publicized personal saga with singer Lulu. The death of the renowned stylist occurred this week, coinciding with what would have been Lulu's 78th birthday, marking a somber milestone in the narrative of two cultural figures whose lives remained intertwined long after their separation.

Complex Romance Between Stylist and Singer

John Frieda and Lulu first crossed paths in the Seventies when the famous singer walked into the young hair assistant's salon. Their relationship quickly escalated, and they married in 1977 in a ceremony attended by showbiz royalty including Elton John, Tom Jones, and Ringo Starr. The couple, who welcomed their son Jordan, 49, were considered the It couple of that era before their marriage eventually unraveled after 14 years.

Also read Celebrity Hair Stylist John Frieda Dies at 75 After Building £260m Brand

Acrimonious Split Amidst Business Success

Frieda's haircare brand began to skyrocket in prominence after he styled high-profile clients such as Princess Diana and Joanna Lumley, but this professional ascent coincided with the deterioration of his marriage. Frieda left Lulu in 1991, shortly after she suffered a miscarriage, a timing that led to significant public and private pain for the singer. Lulu described the divorce as excruciating and painful, noting she was blindsided by the end of their union despite her deep feelings for her husband.

Conflicting Perspectives on the Marriage End

Statements from both parties revealed the depth of their disillusionment at the time of the split. Lulu claimed Frieda told her, "We're not getting along, we've nothing in common," and that he knew exactly where he was going and wanted out of the marriage. She admitted to being in denial about the drifting apart of their relationship, stating, "I didn't see us drifting apart, I always thought there would be signs. Perhaps there were. I just didn't see them."

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However, the tone of Frieda's reflections shifted significantly in his final months. Months before his tragic death, Frieda admitted he never stopped loving his ex-wife. In a rare conversation regarding their split, he stated, "Whatever happened, whatever the reasons, you never stop loving that person... I never stopped loving her. She's the mother of my son. She's a great person." He acknowledged his own faults, noting, "But I was a young guy" who was uptight and paranoid about being Mr. Lulu.

Lasting Legacy and Public Tribute

Despite the pain of their separation, the two eventually managed to overcome their differences and cultivate a friendship. Lulu reflected on her past relationships with honesty, stating, "It's not easy being with one person. I've had two marriages to two amazing guys... I thought they would just be. Maybe I'm just not the marrying kind." She also noted that while she was heartbroken, her family was less forgiving of her attachment to John Frieda after the divorce.

Frieda, born Alan Howard Frieda in Kenton, Middlesex, in 1951, never initially intended to become a hairstylist but followed in his father's footsteps at a salon in Ealing, London. He later married Frances Avery Agnelli in 2019. His death was announced on his salon's official Instagram page, which described him as a true icon of the hair industry. The tribute read, "His talent and passion touched so many, and his legacy will live on in every single one of us. We will continue to do him proud." Frieda passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, leaving behind a significant legacy in the beauty industry and a complex but enduring connection to Lulu.