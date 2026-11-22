Jack Blues is growing up fast.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.is pulling back the curtain to let fans get a sneak peek into her everyday life.

In a recent video that her beauty company,, while getting ready. Jack was cuddling up with his mom and even sitting inside her shirt in the video.

Also read Hailey Bieber Reveals Suicidal Thoughts Amidst Selena Gomez Feud Backlash

“The other day, I vaguely woke up when he was talking in the middle of the morning,” she shared in the behind-the-scenes clip. “He’s like, ‘I like donuts! I like them. ’”Her hair stylist then joked, “That’s your kid.

” Hailey agreed and responded, “Yeah. ” It’s no secret that Bieber, 29, has turned the “glazed donut aesthetic” into a billion-dollar business. Rhode sells products like Peptide Lip Treatment in Strawberry Glaze, Peptide Glazing Fluid, and Glazing Milk. All products help you achieve a dewy, high-shine skincare and makeup look.

Advertisement

She also helped popularize “glazed donut nails,” which you can achieve by using a sheer milky-white or pink base gel layered with a pearlescent chrome powder. Despite being a successful founder of Rhode, Bieber admits that it isn’t the company that’s changed her life the most.

“Having a baby, becoming a mom definitely changed me the most in my 20s,” she says in the video. “I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew I wanted kids, and it just totally transforms you as a person for the better. ” Fans reacted to seeing Jack in the video with sweet comments.

One fan wrote, “He’s literally mini Justin, I’m sobbing 😭😭❤️❤️❤️. ” While another added, “JACK IS JUSTINS LITERAL TWIN LIKE HAILEY SAID IM SOBBING 😭😭. ”She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.