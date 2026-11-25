Hailey Bieber celebrated her 30th birthday with a luxury yacht getaway featuring Justin Bieber and the Jenner sisters, shortly after facing backlash for her New York Times interview comments about the Rhode sale.

Hailey Bieber marked her 30th birthday with a lavish tropical celebration aboard a superyacht, sharing the milestone event with husband Justin Bieber and close friends. The Rhode Skin founder documented the festivities by posting a series of images to her Instagram page, showcasing a day filled with sun, cocktails, and fireworks.

Yacht Celebration Details and Guest Appearances

Bieber spent the afternoon lounging on the sun deck of the luxury vessel, dressed in a metallic gold two-piece swimsuit and a straw hat. She accessorized the look with a leopard print cover-up and a raffia Chanel bag, maintaining the high-fashion aesthetic associated with her brand. The Rhode Skin founder was joined by a select group of companions, including her husband and several close friends.

Also read Hailey Bieber Defends Rhode Beauty Sale After Viral Interview Backlash

The guest list featured prominent figures from the Kardashian-Jenner family, including sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner. The three women have maintained a friendship since their teen years, and their presence underscored the exclusivity of the gathering. The atmosphere aboard the yacht was relaxed, with guests sipping cocktails and smoking cigars while enjoying the tropical setting.

As evening approached, the group returned to land where Bieber was surprised with a private firework display. She changed into a green lace-up top paired with tiger-print flared trousers for the evening festivities. The celebration included a custom red cake decorated with the number 30, which Bieber blew out during the event. Friends also participated in a lighthearted cake-making competition, adding a personal touch to the milestone.

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Controversy Surrounding Business Interview Statements

The birthday celebration came just days after Bieber faced significant online criticism regarding her remarks during an interview with the New York Times. Speaking at the Times' DealBook Summit, Bieber discussed the recent sale of her beauty brand, Rhode, for one billion dollars. She described the valuation as a goal she set for herself, stating she would not sell the company for less than that amount.

Bieber credited the success of the sale to what she termed optimistical delusion. She explained that achieving such a high valuation required a specific kind of belief in oneself, even when the numbers seemed unrealistic. She noted that shooting for such ambitious targets felt like aiming for the stars, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive outlook despite external skepticism.

These comments sparked a wave of mockery from internet users who claimed the answers were shallow and indicative of a lack of business acumen. Critics argued that Bieber was unprepared for rigorous questions about corporate management and financial strategy. Many social media users pointed out that the interview format was designed for serious business journalism, not casual celebrity discourse.

Online detractors suggested that her background as a former high school dropout contributed to her perceived lack of financial knowledge. Some posts argued that she had failed to study the necessary financial concepts to avoid such embarrassing moments. The backlash highlighted the intense scrutiny celebrity entrepreneurs face when expanding into complex business ventures beyond their initial fame.

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Response to Criticism and Personal Challenges

In response to the mounting criticism, Bieber posted a cryptic message on Instagram featuring the dictionary definition of the word optimistical. She defined it as a version of optimistic and added the caption anyways, signaling a dismissal of the negative feedback. The brief response did not directly address the substance of the criticism but reinforced her stance on maintaining a positive perspective.

Bieber also used the interview to discuss the personal toll of public scrutiny and her rumored feud with Selena Gomez. She revealed that she had received death threats and been encouraged to kill herself in online comment sections every single day. The intensity of the hate speech left her feeling unsafe and questioned her own value.

She described instances where strangers yelled at her in public streets and created rivalry-based tip jars at Starbucks locations. These experiences were unprecedented in her life and contributed to a profound sense of isolation. She explained that the aggression directed toward her made her feel as though it would be better if she were not alive.

The entrepreneur noted that the intensity of public sentiment was overwhelming and difficult to navigate. She highlighted how the hate campaigns affected her mental health and sense of security in public spaces. Her willingness to share these details provided a rare glimpse into the psychological costs of maintaining a high-profile brand under constant public examination. The birthday celebration thus served as a juxtaposition to the significant personal and professional pressures she has endured recently.