Hailey Bieber Stuns in Fashion Campaign

Hailey Bieber showcased her supermodel looks in a major fashion campaign. She posed for Alaïa and wowed in several different outfits, including a revealing coat, a bodysuit, a minidress, and open-toed pumps. She completed her looks with colorful bracelets and a layered skirt.

Hailey Bieber looked every bit the supermodel as she lent her beauty to a major fashion campaign. She is the face of French luxury brand Alaïa's Summer Fall 26 Archetypes campaign, which was captured by renowned photographer Tyrone Lebon.

However, the star wowed in several different outfits, including a long teal coat with a revealing slit, a long-sleeved, black bodysuit, a cream-colored bodysuit with red floral details, and a white, halter-styled minidress. She completed her looks with open-toed pumps, colorful chunky bracelets, and a white, layered skirt. Bieber's latest modeling gig comes just one day after she used social media to show off her incredible bikini body





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Hailey Bieber French Luxury Brand Alaïa Summer Fall 26 Archetypes Campaign Renown Photographer Tyrone Lebon Modeled A Red Top Dress With A Small Cutout On The Front Slipped Into A Pair Of Open-Toed Black Pumps Comprised Of A Light Blush To Her Cheekbones Nude-Colored Satin Tint To Her Lips

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