Hailey Bieber shares sultry photos promoting her beauty brand Rhode

Hailey Bieber shared a series of cheeky photos on Instagram after modeling for a photoshoot during a tropical getaway. She announced a summer collection with new beauty products to join her signature range and showed off her bikini body in multiple tiny, string bikinis on the beach.

Hailey Bieber shared a series of cheeky photos on social media to promote her beauty brand Rhode. On Monday, the 29-year-old model took to Instagram to share sultry snapshots of her posing in multiple tiny, string bikinis on the beach during a tropical getaway.

Alongside the pictures from the photoshoot, she announced a summer collection with new beauty products to join her signature range. In one post, she shared a collage of black-and-white pictures, in which she was showing off her backside while lying down on her stomach. A separate post was a carousel of images comprising of images from her Rhode summer campaign as well as selfies she took while sunbathing.

Just a couple days earlier, she was spotted out in Los Angeles with her husband Justin Bieber for a dinner date that left the pop star with a telling expression across his face. Hailey Bieber shared a series of cheeky photos on Instagram after modeling for a photoshoot during a tropical getaway. She also shared playful photos of herself wearing a wet, see-through tank top paired with goggles instead of her signature, oval-shaped sunglasses.

She declared that it was 'summer' with her brand Rhode in both of her captions. Later, she posed for a night shoot, modeling a dark bikini top that appeared to be one size too small and revealed her underboob in pictures. She paired the micro bikini top with a pair of thong-style swimsuit bottoms.

Hailey also shared a series of photos after changing into a brown, string bikini with a matching shrug while posing by the pool of a luxury villa and a scenic view behind her. Her Rhode rollout comes after reports that she and her husband Justin played matchmaker to pal Kendall Jenner and her rumored new flame Jacob Elordi.

The Biebers, who have been married since 2018 and share one-year-old son Jack Blues, recently put on a casual display for their parents' night out on the town. And sources claimed to Page Six over the weekend that the Biebers were among those who encouraged Jenner and Elordi to get together. On Monday, she shared two Instagram posts and showed off her bikini body while wearing multiple swimsuits. She also included a sultry selfie she took while sunbathing in paradise.

Several of the snapshots she posted showed her wearing a brown, string bikini with a matching shrug. She posed next to the pool of a luxury villa and in front of a scenic view. Her photoshoot seemingly went into the night as she also posed for dark, sandy pictures on the beach. She highlighted her sun-kissed, glowing skin and brunette beach waves while kneeling in the sand.

Jenner and Elordi have been romantically linked since they were spotted making out at Bieber's Coachella afterparty in mid-April. They then reportedly enjoyed a secret couple's getaway in Kauai, Hawaii, where they were seen enjoying a picnic on a private beach. Furthering the dating speculation, they were later spotted on a double date with Jenner's younger sister Kylie Jenner, 28, and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, 30, earlier in May.

During this recent Memorial Day weekend, Jenner and Elordi met up with Hailey and Justin at the San Ysidro Ranch hotel in Santa Barbara, as per photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Due to Jenner's past high-profile relationships with Bad Bunny and Devin Booker ending the way they did, an insider told Page Six that Jenner wanted to keep her relationship with Elordi private.

'She knows the more public the relationship, the more complicated it becomes,' the insider shared. 'She's trying to have a real relationship versus something that is a public spectacle,' the source continued. 'She wants it to be between her and her guy first — rather than her, Jacob and the public.

' Another source also claimed that Jenner couldn't resist Elordi when they met up at Coachella last month and that she was 'super chill, super to herself and laid back. ' While showing off her toned and taut midriff, she announced the introduction of multiple new beauty products to her brand. Her photo series also included fun poses including sitting on a beach chair on the shoreline. She played around with swimming goggles instead of sunglasses for her photoshoot.

Her Rhode rollout comes after reports that she and her husband Justin played matchmaker to pal Kendall Jenner and her rumored new flame Jacob Elordi





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Hailey Bieber Rhode Beauty Brand Summer Collection New Beauty Products String Bikinis Beach Getaway Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi Justin Bieber Matchmaker Double Date Memorial Day Weekend Beach Chair Swimming Goggles Beach Waves

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