Hailey Bieber’s Rhode bronzer isn’t shoppable yet, but the $38 tank from her campaign is

Kylie Jenner also wears the brand’s tanks on repeat.

, is releasing a highly anticipated creamy bronzer next week. But while we wait to scoop that up, one standout look from her buzzy The model and the entrepreneur is seen posing in a few different skin-baring outfits, including white shorts paired with the $38With a built-in bra and adjustable straps, the nylon-blend top can be worn as a layer or on its own, as Bieber styles it.

We imagine pairing it with all sorts of summer styles, from flowing skirts to linen blazers. If the Perfect Tank looks familiar, it’s the same exact top her bestie Kylie Jenner has been wearing on repeat this year, most recently to a While sadly the gorgeous seasonal colors are sold out , it’s currently available in white, black and heather grey. Guizio is the eponymously named brand of New York-based designer Danielle Guizio, who’s known for her stand-out streetwear, signature corsets and following with the fashion set.

– Hollywood’s bestselling fashion and beauty products. Before joining Page Six in 2025, she wrote about entertainment, lifestyle and shopping trends for Us Weekly, The Daily Beast, Entertainment Tonight, Well+Good and Hearst.





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