Leaving the rest of us out in the cold, Hailey Bieber’s collection of opera coats, leathers, and trenches herald a post-quiet luxury era that keeps things cozy.

wardrobe storage. The Rhode founder has long been a devoted collector of excellent outerwear—oversized leather bombers, vintage furs, sculptural shearling, and the occasional—but her latest run of looks in New York has taken things to another level.

At this point, we’re struggling to keep up with her ever-expanding collection of It-jackets. The last few days have seen Bieber leave just about everybody else out in the cold. On November 17, she stepped out a Phoebe Philo shaggy Dancer jacket: cropped, voluminous, in mottled brown and gray shearling. She paired it with her trusty light-wash Levi’s Ribcage jeans, vintage black Manolo Blahnik sandals, and amber-tinted Gucci sunglasses.

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The jacket, now sold out, was the undisputed star of the outfit. It’s a tried-and-true Bieber styling trick and very much a formula to follow this season. DealBook Summit. Bieber wore a black Yohji Yamamoto jacket from spring 1998, paired with a white pencil skirt and black pumps.

The same design was famously worn by Bessette-Kennedyin 1998. It was a major archival find.that Bieber’s stylist contacted her directly to arrange the pull. For Zhang, whose designs explore Chinese heritage through a contemporary wardrobe, the moment is particularly meaningful.

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“I’ve always loved my cultural heritage, but I’ve never really worn traditional Chinese clothing,” Zhang shared. “Before making my first Chinese-inspired jacket, my intention was always to find a way to bring elements of Chinese culture into everyday fashion—to make heritage feel natural, modern, and wearable. ” Zhang made her first jacket in 2024, initially just for herself, rather than as a business venture. Discovering vintage quilts helped crystallize her approach.

“It was the beginning of seeing my culture through my own perspective, rather than simply recreating the traditional,” she says. Her luxurious satin-and-fur creation has now found its way onto one of fashion’s most closely watched dressers. Her one-of-one pieces using sumptuous archival textiles areBy November 19, Bieber was back in black leather, arriving at Rigor Hill Market in a glossy, longline leather coat, relaxed trousers, and black shoes worn with white socks.

, while her collection of oversized bombers and sharply tailored jackets has long been the foundation of her off-duty wardrobe. What’s changed is the sheer variety: from minimalist archival tailoring to flamboyant, fur-trimmed opera coats, Bieber is evidently having fun with her outerwear, heralding a post-quiet luxury era that keeps things cozy. , the personality coat is having a major moment, with Jennifer Lawrence embracing Colleen Allen’s chartreuse velvet housecoat, and other fashion favorites turning to extravagant silhouettes and trimmings.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Hailey Bieber’s fall wardrobe, it’s that you can never have too many great jackets. Though, at this rate, she may need another home to house them all. Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Have Found Their Loved-up Couple Style Rhythm, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion