Move over, burgundy.

Remember that “wrong shoe theory” that went around the internet a few years ago, where wearing the “wrong” shoe for an outfit could actually make it a lot better or more interesting?

That's how I feel about an unexpected We're firmly in mid-November, which means most of us are leaning into more traditionally autumnal or wintry nail shades as the holidays approach. But for the 2026 Beauty Inc. Awards, where her brand Rhode won Makeup Brand of the Year, Bieber had a little fun with her manicure and skipped burgundy, black, and brown for a bright, sky blue jelly polish.

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When you look at this color, you'd think it was maybe June or July, not almost Thanksgiving, which is exactly what makes it so much fun. As usual, Bieber chose a long almond shape for the base of her manicure; it's basically her signature shape and she rarely deviates from it. The blue polish wasn't fully opaque, but rather slightly sheer and jelly-like, letting a tiny bit of her nail peek through the vivid color.

It's similar to the vivid blue she worebut nail pros love a slightly out-of-left-field pick too. This year, they told us that teal, milky jade, and honey-colored hues are just as as trendy as your OPI You Don't Know Jacques and Chanel Rouge Noir. There's no rule that says you have to wear dark polish from September to February, just as there's no rule that says bright shades are reserved for spring and summer.

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So if you're still planning your party manicure, why not look at that crisp winter sky for inspo? Your Bieber blue manicure would stand out in a sea of red and wine polishes. Her love of all things beauty started as a child when she would sneak into her mom’s bedroom to play with Dior Poison bottles. Kara is ...

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