Sorry, burgundy, but there’s a new color du jour for fall

Every product on this page was chosen by a Harper's BAZAAR editor. We may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.start shifting from brighter hues to moody colors like burgundy and brown.

But maybe there’s a place for vibrant color in the colder months after all? At least, Hailey Bieber thinks so: The beauty mogul just debuted “blue slushy” This past week, Bieber attended back-to-back business events in New York.

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First, at the 2026 DealBook Summit at Lincoln Center—a conference that unites some of the biggest leaders in tech, business, and politics—Bieber came to the stage in a black-and-white ensemble to talk Rhode in a spring/summer 1998, the minimalist look served as the perfect neutral backdrop for her electric blue nails. Just one day earlier, Bieber was seen with the same blue manicure at the WWD 2026 Beauty Inc. Awards—this time paired with a black-and-white dress and contrasting brick-red lip.

, and her current mani appears to have a hint of shimmer. This isn’t the first time she’s rocked blue on her nails. While in New York this past summer, she was seen with a similar shade—but instead of the electric “blue slushy” color, this one leaned more powdery. Bieber also loves to sport blue on her toes.

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In July, she posted a photo showcasing how the Rhode pimple patches). Her latest collection for Rhode, which officially launches November 20, pegged to her 30th birthday, features navy colorways for the first time, both for the product packaging and on the brand’s first-ever wearable merch.

The collection includes the brand’s first matte blush in a mini size, a reversible windbreaker, a phone case accessory, and a new variation of its Peptide Eye Prep patches and Peptide Lip Boost—all in a rich shade of blue.