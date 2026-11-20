Plus, the brand’s first-ever matte blushes.

a special Rhode drop today The retro-chic design is reversible, featuring navy nylon on one side and gray fleece on the other. The latter mini cheek tints represent another new category for the brand, as they’re the first-ever matte blushes Bieber’s offered. They’re available in two colors: Baldwin, a berry rose, and Tucson, a rich burgundy. But rest assured, glossy fans, the queen of the glazed donut look isn’t abandoning shine entirely. The collection rounds out with a special cherry cola-scented version of the brand’s popularAnd of course, no Rhode collection would be complete without some cute ways to carry it all.

In addition to aJust be sure to shop fast, as these might fly off the shelves faster than Bieber can blow out her birthday candles.that keep stars red carpet-ready. She consults stylists and industry pros — including celebs themselves — for firsthand product recommendations, trend predictions and more.

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