From polka dots and fur to red-carpet statements

! The star has officially turned 30, and to mark another turn around the sun, she kicked off a week of celebrations with a new, a festive campaign, and an intimate video series that followed a week in her life.

Throughout the vlogs, we saw the founder in fittings and makeup chairs,, and reflecting on the past decade.

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“Becoming a mom definitely changed me the most in my twenties,” she told the camera. “I always knew I wanted to be a mom, I always knew I wanted kids, and it just totally transforms you as a person for the better. ” Of course, the birth-week celebrations have also come with a wardrobe to match.

From shearling coats to archival statements, she ushered in the new season with everything from an ivory satin, playing with understated “quiet luxury,” classic Los Angeles athleisure, and tons of Saint Laurent leather. As she grew from a teenage model into a business owner and, later, young mother, her taste has evolved over time—but through it all, she has given us some major fashion inspiration.

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So, in honor of her 30th birthday, we rounded up our 30 favorite looks from the star. And between her plethora of Met Gala ensembles, polka-dot prints, and mismatched moments with husband Justin, there was a lot to pick from. Stepping out in New York City, Bieber pairs her Phoebe Philo cropped fur coat with blue jeans and vintage Manolos.collection.

With a medley of silver, red, and turquoise mesh, the piece puts an aluminum chainmail twist on the house’s signature tweed. Oscar after-party, she hits the carpet wearing a shimmering leopard-print gown, made custom by Armani Privé. She accessorizes with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels. Doing press in Australia, Bieber wears a green Valentino Spring 2026 minidress, with structured shoulders, ruching, and a sweet bow at the hem.

Stepping out in New York, Bieber embraces two of the year's biggest trends—polka dots and capris—all in one go. Leaving Funk in Los Angeles with Justin, Hailey is seen in an oversized gray suit with strong shoulders and baggy trousers, paired with a burgundy tie and matching clutch. For her pregnancy announcement, Bieber poses in a bridal long-sleeve Saint Laurent maxi dress and matching lacy veil, with chunky sunglasses for a full old Hollywood glam look.

Captured in what have since become iconic photos, Hailey and Justin take couples dressing to new contrasting heights, with her in a little red dress and him in a gray hoodie and Crocs.