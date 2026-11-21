Hailey Bieber discloses she battled suicidal ideation due to online harassment linked to rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez at the NYT DealBook Summit.

Hailey Bieber, the entrepreneur and model, disclosed that she experienced suicidal ideation during a period of intense public scrutiny linked to rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez. The revelation came during her appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit this week, where she described receiving daily threats from internet users. The Rhode Skincare founder stated that individuals were telling her to kill herself in online comments on a daily basis.

Hailey Bieber Addresses Online Harassment

Bieber, who is set to turn thirty on Sunday, explained that the hostility extended beyond digital platforms into her physical surroundings. She recounted instances where people yelled at her in the street and where third parties displayed tip jars in Starbucks comparing her to another person without explicitly naming her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend. Bieber described the intensity of the public's negative feelings as so overwhelming that it made her feel it might be better for her to not exist.

Also read Hailey Bieber Addresses Public Backlash and Friendship with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez Condemns Fan Bullying

The toxic dynamic between the two celebrities was fueled by their respective romantic relationships with Justin Bieber, who dated Gomez on and off for eight years before marrying Hailey in 2018. In September 2023, Gomez publicly addressed the situation, asking her millions of social media followers to stop instigating a non-existent feud and to cease sending death threats to Bieber. The Grammy nominee emphasized that bullying and hate were not what she stood for and had previously reached out to Bieber regarding the unkind messages she received from Gomez's die-hard fans.

Advertisement

Previous Attempts to Resolve the Narrative

Efforts to quell the rumors of bad blood began earlier, with both women posing together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in October 2022. Following this appearance, Bieber thanked Gomez for speaking out against the harassment, noting they had been discussing how to move past the ongoing narrative. Despite these efforts, rumors resurfaced in February 2023 after Bieber shared a TikTok video that some observers interpreted as mocking Gomez, reigniting the cycle of online criticism.

Coping With Digital Scrutiny and Resilience

During the summit discussion, Bieber admitted to caring deeply about the negative attention and rejecting the idea of pretending such criticism does not bother her. She described building resilience through enduring intense scrutiny and being constantly perceived by the public. The mother of one, who shares a two-year-old son named Jack with Justin, stated that she tries to limit her time on social media apps to maintain her well-being. Bieber emphasized the difficulty of disconnecting given the constant availability of these platforms but noted she reminds herself to put her phone down and be present in the moment.