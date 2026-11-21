Rhode founder Hailey Bieber discloses she fought suicidal ideation during intense online harassment linked to her rumored feud with Selena Gomez. The model spoke at the New York Times DealBook Summit about the mental health toll of celebrity culture.

Hailey Bieber opened up about severe mental health struggles at the New York Times DealBook Summit this week, revealing she experienced suicidal ideation during the peak of public speculation regarding a feud with Selena Gomez. The Rhode skincare founder, who is set to turn thirty years old on Sunday, described enduring daily threats from internet users who encouraged her to end her life.

Bieber's Mental Health Struggles

Bieber detailed the intense pressure she faced while navigating her high-profile relationship with musician Justin Bieber. She stated that the harassment extended beyond online platforms into her physical daily life, noting that she was yelled at by strangers in the street and faced aggressive confrontations at coffee shops.

Also read Hailey Bieber Addresses Public Backlash and Friendship with Selena Gomez

She recalled seeing tip jars placed at Starbucks locations that pitted her against an unnamed rival, illustrating the extreme polarization of public opinion during that period. The entrepreneur explained that the intensity of these negative feelings directed toward her made her question her own worth and safety on a regular basis.

The Selena Gomez Rumor Mill

Although Bieber did not explicitly name Selena Gomez in her speech, the context clearly referenced the long-standing media narrative surrounding the two women. Fans of Gomez, often referred to as Selenators, have historically directed significant hostility toward Bieber for her relationship with Gomez's former partner.

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The two celebrities attempted to dismantle these rumors in October 2022 when they appeared together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala. Photos taken by Tyrell Hampton showed them posing amicably, directly contradicting months of tabloid speculation about a rivalry fueled by their connections to Justin Bieber.

Public Response and Digital Harassment

Selena Gomez publicly addressed the harassment in September 2023, urging her followers to stop bullying Bieber and sending death threats. Gomez emphasized that such behavior did not align with her values and stated she wanted the hate to cease immediately, highlighting the real-world consequences of online mob mentality.

Bieber subsequently thanked Gomez for her support, confirming that they had discussed moving past the ongoing narrative. The two women have been linked to Justin Bieber in various romantic capacities over the years, creating a complex web of public interest that has often resulted in toxic discourse.

Impact on Celebrity Culture and Family

The discussion at the summit highlighted the growing concern over the impact of social media on the mental well-being of public figures and their families. Bieber, who shares a two-year-old son named Jack with Justin Bieber, noted that she cares too much to pretend that online criticism does not affect her personally.

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She described the process of building resilience as a long-term endeavor that requires enduring intense scrutiny and constant public perception. Despite the challenges, Bieber admitted to taking steps to limit her time on social media applications to protect her mental health and stay present with her family.