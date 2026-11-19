Hailey Bieber shared that her and Justin Bieber’s son Jack Blues, 2, has inherited her love of a tasty treat in a new Rhode behind-the-scenes video.

“The other day, I vaguely woke up when he was talking in the middle of the morning,” Hailey shared while getting her hair styled in a Rhode behind-the-scenes clipThe 29-year-old’s hair stylist pointed out that Jack has inherited his mom’s love of the pastry.

And as the entrepreneur prepares to mark a new milestone when she turns 30 on Nov. 22, she’s looking back at the biggest experience of the previous decade.

Also read Hailey Bieber's Bright Blue Jelly Nails Are So Unexpected for Fall

“Having a baby, becoming a mom definitely changed me the most in my 20s,” Hailey replied with a smile when asked what part of the decade transformed her the most. “I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew I wanted kids, and it just totally transforms you as a person for the better. ” Though it’s been over two years since she entered that chapter, motherhood continues to bring her teachable moments.

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“I ask every parent this,” Hailey shared. “I think that kids are just in a lot of ways born who they are. That's my biggest learning since having a child. ”Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Imagesmay already be following in the Grammy winner’s footstepsHailey shared an adorable video on her Instagram Stories Nov. 12, showing Jack playing some notes on a keyboard, writing over the footage, “blues loves the keys.

” And while time will tell if Jack will one day be hitting the stage like his dad, Hailey previously teased that she and Justin plan to add at least one member to their band.magazine in April. “Some days I want two. Some days I want five. ”