Hailey Bieber opens up about experiencing severe online hate and suicidal thoughts during her public rivalry with Selena Gomez, highlighting the dangers of social media.

Hailey Bieber recently disclosed that the intensity of her public feud with Selena Gomez reached a point where the Rhode skincare founder considered ending her own life. The model, who is married to musician Justin Bieber, described a period of severe online harassment that included daily death threats and public confrontations from fans.

Direct Impact Of Online Hate On Mental Health

Hair Bieber explained that she was subjected to daily comments instructing her to commit suicide. The digital abuse extended into physical reality, with individuals yelling at her in public streets and displaying aggressive behavior in local businesses.

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She recounted instances where fans placed tip jars at Starbucks locations, pitting her against Selena Gomez to gauge public support. This specific display of rivalry highlighted the extreme level of fan engagement and hostility that characterized the conflict between the two celebrities.

The relentless nature of this online scrutiny caused the beauty mogul to experience dark thoughts for the first time in her life. She admitted that the intensity of the hate she felt made her believe that it would be better if she were not alive anymore, a sentiment driven by the overwhelming negativity directed at her.

Origins Of The Feud Between The Two Stars

The conflict between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez was rooted in the complex romantic history between Justin Bieber and the former Disney Channel star. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez maintained an on-again, off-again relationship for nearly a decade, starting in 2010.

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During the periods when Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were broken up, Justin Bieber began dating Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber officially proposed to Hailey Bieber in 2018, which marked the end of his romantic involvement with Selena Gomez, though many fans did not accept this transition.

Although the two women appeared to resolve their differences in October 2022 by posing for a single photograph together, the underlying tensions persisted. They continued to engage in a feud on social media platforms and eventually unfollowed each other on Instagram, signaling that the reconciliation was superficial.

Justin Bieber's Support And Fan Dynamics

Reports indicate that Justin Bieber actively encouraged the ongoing drama, believing it demonstrated Hailey Bieber's loyalty and love for him. A source familiar with the situation told the Daily Mail that Justin Bieber trusts his wife to speak her mind.

The source emphasized that Justin Bieber is committed to supporting Hailey Bieber regardless of the controversy generated. He stated that Justin Bieber is willing to stand by her side through any drama, whether it involves Selena Gomez or other issues, showing his dedication to their relationship.

This dynamic suggests that the public feud was not entirely unintentional, as Justin Bieber appeared to view the conflict as a testament to his wife's commitment. The fans, however, were drawn into this narrative, often taking sides in a way that escalated the hostility directed at Hailey Bieber.

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Current Strategies For Managing Social Media Use

In the aftermath of this intense period, Hailey Bieber has adopted strategies to protect her mental health. She now attempts to regulate the amount of time she spends on social media platforms, recognizing the dangers of constant exposure to negative content.

She acknowledged that limiting social media usage is difficult because these platforms are so accessible and available at all times. Despite this challenge, she continues to prioritize her well-being by setting boundaries around her online interactions.

Hailey Bieber also stated that she continues to deal with feelings of comparison and insecurity when viewing other people on the internet. She has built a certain level of resilience to online hate through years of enduring intense scrutiny, but the emotional toll remains significant.

Preparing For Future Conversations With Her Children

One of the primary motivations for Hailey Bieber's openness is to prepare for future discussions with her children about the realities of social media. She does not want to hide her insecurities, preferring to be honest about her struggles with online hate.

She expressed a desire to have open conversations with her kids so they can relate to her experiences. By sharing that she feels insecure sometimes, she hopes to create a supportive environment where they can discuss the dangers of social media together.

This approach aims to normalize the feelings of insecurity that many young people experience online. Hailey Bieber's willingness to discuss these dark thoughts provides a real-world example of the psychological impact of digital fame and the importance of mental health awareness.