Hailey Bieber defends her business acumen after fans mocked her use of 'optimistical delusion' regarding the billion-dollar Rhode Beauty sale to e.l.f. Beauty.

Hailey Bieber is addressing online criticism following her recent interview with The New York Times regarding the valuation and sale of her skincare and makeup brand, Rhode Beauty. The model and entrepreneur clarified her stance after internet users mocked her description of the deal as being driven by optimistical delusion. The controversy stems from comments made during the publication's DealBook Summit, where Bieber discussed the financial milestones of her company.

Clarifying Optimistical Delusion Definition

Bieber took to her Instagram account on Friday to share the dictionary definition of optimistical, which is described as a version of optimistic. She posted the definition alongside the brief caption anyways to signal her response to the backlash. This move was an attempt to validate her terminology after fans argued she lacked preparation for the business-focused questions.

Also read Hailey Bieber Reveals Suicidal Thoughts Amidst Selena Gomez Feud Backlash

The interview took place at the New York Times DealBook Summit, where Bieber discussed the sale of Rhode Beauty to e.l.f. Beauty for one billion dollars in 2025. She stated that a billion dollars was the minimum number she would not accept for the sale. Bieber explained that aiming for that figure felt like shooting for the stars multiple times. She added that one must have a certain sense of optimistical delusion to achieve such results.

Fans Criticize Business Preparedness

Many online commentators claimed Bieber was ill-equipped to answer the hard-hitting questions posed during the conversation. Critics argued she seemed underprepared for a business-minded chat with a major financial publication. Some social media users posted that she thought the interview was a casual podcast rather than a serious business discussion.

Advertisement

One fan commented that Bieber could not even take the time to study finances to avoid embarrassment. Another user noted that the interviewer was just doing his job at a serious forum. The backlash focused heavily on the term optimistical delusion, with some claiming it proved she had no control over her company. Despite the criticism, Bieber has maintained a cryptic but clear response through her social media channels.

Addressing Online Harassment and Feud Rumors

Bieber also opened up about the intense harassment she faced, which was partly fueled by rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez. She revealed that people had been telling her to kill themselves in the comments every single day. Bieber explained that she had never experienced anything like that before in her career or public life.

She described a period where people were yelling at her in the street and putting tip jars up in Starbucks featuring her versus another person. Without explicitly naming her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Gomez, she highlighted the intensity of the feelings directed at her. Bieber stated that the way people made her feel suggested it might be better if she was not here anymore.

History of Public Feud Speculation

Rumors of a rivalry between Bieber and Gomez have persisted due to their respective romantic links to Justin Bieber. The two celebrities put feuding rumors to rest in October 2022 when they appeared together in photos at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala. This appearance was a public signal that they were not engaged in a personal conflict.

Advertisement

In September 2023, both Gomez and Bieber used their massive social media followings to beg followers to stop instigating the non-existent feud. Gomez specifically asked admirers to stop bullying and sending death threats to her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber's spouse. Despite these efforts to clarify the situation, the tension continued to influence public perception of Bieber's brand and personal life.