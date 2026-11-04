Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Postpartum PMDD Struggles After Son Jack Blues Birth

Hailey Bieber reveals she suffered from severe premenstrual dysphoric disorder postpartum after welcoming son Jack Blues, hoping to reduce stigma and encourage research.

Hailey Bieber has publicly detailed the severe mental health challenges she faced following the birth of her son, Jack Blues, revealing that she struggled with postpartum premenstrual dysphoric disorder. The model and entrepreneur emphasized the critical need for greater medical research and open dialogue surrounding this condition, which affects many women but remains significantly under-discussed in public health conversations.

Hailey Bieber Reveals Postpartum PMDD Diagnosis

Bieber, who welcomed her first child with husband Justin Bieber in August 2024, stated that the period after giving birth involved intense emotional symptoms that were far beyond typical postpartum adjustment. She described a feeling of hopelessness and anxiety that persisted, noting that there is simply not enough conversation or scientific research dedicated to understanding these specific postpartum complications.

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During a recent appearance, Bieber explained that her experience was not just about the immediate aftermath of delivery but included ongoing struggles with premenstrual symptoms that intensified significantly during the postpartum phase. She highlighted that her condition, known as premenstrual dysphoric disorder or PMDD, involves severe and chronic health issues that begin the week before menstruation and can include depressed mood, increased anxiety, mood swings, self-critical thoughts, sudden tearfulness, and concentration problems.

The Severe Nature of Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder is a serious health condition that Bieber described as feeling like her entire life was ending during its most intense phases. She recalled thinking, 'Why does it feel like my whole entire life is gonna end?' and experiencing swirling thoughts where everything felt like the biggest deal in the world. These symptoms are distinct from standard premenstrual syndrome and require specific medical attention and understanding.

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Bieber noted that once her period began, some of these intense feelings began to recede and improve with time, but the journey leading up to that point was incredibly difficult. She emphasized that the lead-up to getting her period felt way more intense than before, creating a cycle of emotional turmoil that left her feeling isolated and confused about what she was experiencing.

Bieber Advocates for Greater Awareness and Research

The model stated that speaking publicly about her diagnosis makes her feel less alone and hopes it will encourage more open conversations among women. She wants to make the experience feel like less of a lonely journey for others who may be suffering in silence. By sharing her story, Bieber aims to reduce the stigma associated with postpartum mental health issues and advocate for better support systems for new mothers.

She pointed out that there is so much that happens when you are pregnant and during childbirth, yet society often fails to address the complex emotional and psychological changes that follow. Bieber believes that increased visibility can lead to more funding for research and better resources for women who are struggling with conditions like premenstrual dysphoric disorder after having children.

Timeline of Events and Medical Advocacy

Hailey Bieber first opened up about her premenstrual dysphoric disorder diagnosis in March of this year, providing a timeline of her struggles that coincides with her early months as a mother. She explained that after having her son, she struggled with the condition a bit, realizing that the medical community had not done enough to educate patients and families about these symptoms.

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Bieber mentioned that her experience during the pregnancy and after Jack Blues' birth was a really intense and special journey, but one that was complicated by her health struggles. She hopes that her transparency will help other women identify their symptoms early and seek the appropriate help, rather than suffering through what they might mistakenly believe are normal postpartum feelings.