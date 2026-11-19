There’s no such thing as too many outfit changes

founder has already pulled out quite the arsenal of pre-birthday outfits. Yesterday, she attended the 2026 DealBook Summit in New York City wearing aThe Rhode founder also sported a fuzzy Phoebe Philo jacket worn by Céline Dion.

And as she steps into 30, Bieber is going all in on the dramatic outfit change. Not long after she attended the DealBook summit, the beauty mogul was seen visiting her husband,, at Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village, where switched into a creamy satin coat from Oriori Maison. The outerwear featured dramatic white shearling trim that looked like banks of snow forming along the cuffs, collar, and lapels.

Also read Hailey Bieber Addresses Selena Gomez Rare Beauty Question With Skims Response

Underneath the jacket, she wore a pair of black slacks and inky leather flats to match, and she accessorized with a pair of rectangular sunglasses with bright-blue lenses. Later in the evening, Bieber changed again as she reunited with her beau for a Big Apple date night, where they coordinated their black-and-pistachio-hued ensembles. For her part, the model wore a fitted black top with pointed shoulders and mid-length, asymmetrical sleeves.

Advertisement

The plunging blouse was held together in front with toggle closures, and featured a silk tie that dangled undone along her midriff. She completed the look with a silky paneled midi skirt and matching pumps, while carrying an ivory-hued, snakeskin handbag fromAs for the “Peaches” singer, he chose a pastel-green polo layered underneath a distressed leather jacket, which he paired with gray jeans, sandy clogs, and visor-style sunglasses.

Meanwhile, his Y2K-inspired belt with electric blue stripes acted as the perfect complement to his wife’s Four looks and Bieber’s 30th is still days away. Keep checking back as we report on her latest birthday outfits.