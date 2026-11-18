The Rhode founder wore the buttoned-up Yohji Yamamoto jacket the late style muse made famous.

Hailey Bieber took a style cue from Carolyn Bessette Kennedy for Wednesday’s New York Times DealBook Summit. The Rhode founder, 29, arrived in an outfit that referenced one of the late style icon’s most memorable looks: her collarless Yohji Yamamoto button-up jacket and cream-colored skirt from a June 1998 Robin Hood Foundation benefit.

Bieber, who discussed her billion-dollar beauty company at the business event, sported black pumps and wore her hair down and topped with a CBK-esque headband. Justin Bieber was there to support his wife, though the “Baby” singer’s leather jacket, baggy green button-up shirt, slouchy black pants and red Skylrk sunglasses weren’t exactly channeling John F. Kennedy Jr. Hailey’s original top-and-bottom combo was part of an auction of CBK’s most memorable clothing items earlier this year.

Also read Hailey Bieber Wore One of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Most Iconic Looks

While the set was estimated to sell for between $2,000 and $3,000, it ultimatelythat her look didn’t come from Bessette Kennedy’s closet, other A-listers were suspected of snooping around the lot.at the time that it was a museum — and not Kim Kardashian, as some speculated — that put up $192,000 for CBK’s Prada coat. In September, Bieber wore another CBK classic: the Narciso Rodriguez-designed nude illusion gown Bessette Kennedy wore for her wedding rehearsal dinner in 1996.

On Tuesday, Bieber looked to Calvin Klein, where Kennedy worked for a decade, wearing a gown from the brand’s most recent runway collection to the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards. On Tuesday night, she accepted the Brand of the Year award at the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards wearing a black-and-white Calvin Klein Collection look midi would’ve surely loved.

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And earlier this year, HaileyBessette Kennedy worked at Calvin Klein from 1988 to 1996 and was a close personal friend of the designer’s, serving as confidant, employee and muse. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Hailey Bieber spoke onstage at the New York Times DealBook Summit Wednesday in a familiar jacket-and-skirt combination.

The Rhode founder paired a vintage Yohji Yamamoto button-up jacket with a white midi skirt. Instagram/Justin Bieber In September, Bieber wore another CBK classic: the Narciso Rodriguez-designed nude illusion gown Bessette Kennedy wore for her wedding rehearsal dinner in 1996. On Tuesday, Bieber looked to Calvin Klein, where Kennedy worked for a decade, wearing a gown from the brand's most recent runway collection to the WWD Beauty Inc. Awards.