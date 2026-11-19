Hailey Bieber pledges $5 million to the Foundation For Women's Health. The Rhode founder discusses her PMDD diagnosis and past health issues in a new major charitable commitment.

Hailey Bieber visited Emilio's Ballato in New York on Wednesday to celebrate her upcoming 30th birthday with her husband, Justin Bieber. The 29-year-old model and business owner wore a plunging black cardigan with a satin bow and a matching slip skirt while clutching a gift bag. This date night appearance followed her recent public revelation about living with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD, a condition she began experiencing after the birth of her son, Jack, in 2024.

Rhode Founder Announces Five Million Dollar Donation

Hailey Bieber has committed to donating five million dollars to the Foundation For Women's Health over a three-year period. This significant financial contribution aligns with her personal advocacy for better understanding and treatment of conditions that primarily affect women. The Rhode skincare founder stated that open conversation about these health issues makes her feel less isolated in her personal journey.

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Katy Brodsky Falco, the executive director of the Foundation For Women's Health, highlighted the importance of this collaboration. She noted that the visibility brought by Rhode is unparalleled and sends a strong message to young women that the long-standing gender equity gap in health research is unacceptable. This donation aims to bridge critical gaps in medical research that has historically overlooked women's specific health needs.

Hailey Bieber Openly Discusses Severe Health Struggles

Hailey Bieber shared her diagnosis with WWD, explaining that there is very little research or public conversation surrounding premenstrual dysphoric disorder. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, this condition is a much more severe form of premenstrual syndrome and can cause a serotonin deficiency. The Rhode founder emphasized that identifying with others through shared experiences helps reduce the loneliness associated with these under-researched medical conditions.

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Her commitment to women's health is also influenced by her family history. Hailey Bieber mentioned that her sister, Alaia Baldwin, struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS. This personal connection has drawn her strongly toward supporting women's health initiatives and ensuring that loved ones and the broader community have access to better information and resources regarding these health challenges.

Hailey Bieber's Past Medical Ordeal Influenced Rhode Skincare

Her current focus on health is deeply rooted in a severe medical crisis she experienced in 2022. Hailey Bieber suffered a mini stroke and subsequently underwent heart surgery after doctors identified a blood clot on her brain. She described a terrifying moment when she felt a strange sensation travel down her arm, causing numbness in her fingertips and making it impossible to respond to her husband, Justin Bieber.

Addressing this incident on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, Hailey Bieber admitted that the experience made her hyper-aware of her body and nervous about potential health issues. She explained that her obsession with skincare and the subsequent creation of Rhode were directly linked to her fascination with medicine and her desire to stay on top of her well-being following that life-altering diagnosis.

Foundation For Women's Health Receives Major Corporate Support

This five million dollar pledge comes more than one year after Rhode was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in a billion-dollar deal. The financial backing provided by Hailey Bieber's company will support the non-profit research fund's mission to address gender disparities in medical science. The partnership aims to empower the next generation of leaders and mothers by improving health outcomes and research standards.

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Hailey Bieber's public disclosure of her health battles, combined with her substantial financial contribution, marks a significant step in raising awareness about PMDD and other female-specific conditions. By leveraging her platform and the resources of Rhode, she is working to ensure that women facing similar struggles find support and effective medical solutions. This initiative underscores her transition from a public figure to a dedicated advocate for comprehensive women's health equity.