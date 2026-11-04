Hailey Bieber Discloses PMDD Diagnosis And Rhode $5 Million Health Donation

Hailey Bieber reveals her struggle with severe premenstrual dysphoric disorder following the birth of her son Jack and announces a significant financial commitment to women's health research through her brand Rhode.

Hailey Bieber has publicly disclosed that she has been managing premenstrual dysphoric disorder since giving birth to her son, Jack, in August 2024. The 29-year-old model and founder of Rhode skincare shared this personal health challenge in an interview with WWD last week, noting that the condition significantly impacted her postpartum experience. She emphasized that there is currently insufficient public conversation or scientific research dedicated to understanding the severity of this specific health issue.

Bieber Details PMDD Struggles Postpartum

The Rhode beauty mogul explained that the diagnosis came after she began experiencing difficult symptoms following the arrival of her child with husband Justin Bieber, who is 32 years old. According to medical data from Johns Hopkins Medicine, premenstrual dysphoric disorder represents a much more severe form of premenstrual syndrome than typical cyclic mood changes. This condition can cause a serotonin deficiency that leads to intense emotional and physical distress. Bieber stated that identifying with others who face similar struggles helps reduce the isolation often associated with such undiagnosed or under-discussed medical conditions.

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Rhode Announces Five Million Dollar Charity Gift

In response to the lack of adequate research funding for female-specific health issues, Bieber announced that her company Rhode will donate five million dollars to the Foundation For Women's Health over a period of three years. This non-profit research fund was established to bridge critical gaps in the study of women's health, addressing systemic inequities in medical science. Katy Brodsky Falco, the executive director of the foundation, highlighted that this substantial gift sends a powerful message to young women about the unacceptable nature of long-standing gender equity gaps in healthcare. She noted that the visibility brought by Rhode is unparalleled in its ability to draw attention to these essential causes.

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Personal History Drives Business Mission

Bieber's advocacy for women's health is deeply rooted in her own medical history, which includes a mini-stroke and heart surgery in 2022. She previously described on her YouTube channel how she suddenly felt numbness traveling down her arm during a conversation with Justin, leading to a diagnosis of a blood clot on her brain. This traumatic event heightened her awareness of her body and fueled her obsession with medicine and skincare. Her older sister, Alaia Baldwin, who is 33, also suffers from polycystic ovary syndrome, further motivating Bieber to platform women's health issues through her business ventures and public influence.

Rhode Growth After Billion Dollar Acquisition

The announcement comes more than one year after e.l.f. Beauty acquired Rhode in a one billion dollar deal, marking a major milestone for the skincare brand. In April, Rhode was named one of Time's Most Influential Companies on their list of 100 top entities. Bieber reflected on the rapid changes in her life as a woman, entrepreneur, mother, and wife, stating that she feels stretched but determined to expand her business empire. She launched Rhode in June 2022 with just three initial products and continues to grow the brand at a pace she describes as intentional rather than rushed.