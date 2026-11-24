Hailey Bieber opens up about facing betrayal while building Rhode Beauty, citing delusional optimism for the $1 billion sale and addressing online criticism.

Hailey Bieber recently revealed that she has endured betrayal from certain individuals while constructing her Rhode beauty brand, a disclosure made during an exclusive interview for Vogue France. The 30-year-old model appeared on the cover of the publication's December 2026/January 2027 issue, which is scheduled for release on newsstands starting November 25. In this feature, Bieber discussed the significant challenges of gaining professional recognition and the mental fortitude required to sell her company.

Bieber Explains Delusional Optimism in Business

Hailey Bieber explicitly attributed the $1 billion sale of her Rhode beauty brand to a philosophy she describes as delusional optimism. She explained that this mindset involves believing that anything is possible and refusing to let that belief be contradicted by reality or doubt. This approach began during her early modeling career and persisted through the launch and expansion of her personal business ventures. Bieber stated that she never imagined her brand would achieve such a massive scale, noting that nothing in business is ever guaranteed despite efforts to reach a global audience.

Also read Hailey Bieber Defends Rhode Beauty Sale After Viral Interview Backlash

The model emphasized that her confidence in launching Rhode stemmed from years of lending her face and name to various major brands. This experience allowed her to gauge the true impact of her personal involvement in commercial partnerships. She noted that while she possesses a head start due to her existing fame, she still feels she must work harder than male counterparts to be taken seriously as a businesswoman. She described her journey as one where she had to navigate a landscape where fame brings both opportunities and significant drawbacks.

Net Worth Impact and Public Criticism

Hailey Bieber's financial milestone of selling Rhode for one billion dollars was detailed during a recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. During that event, she stated that a billion dollars was the minimum figure she would accept for the sale, calling it a goal that felt like shooting for the stars. She credited a sense of optimistical delusion for helping her secure this valuation, a phrase that subsequently sparked widespread online mockery.

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Critics and fans online criticized Bieber for providing what they deemed shallow answers during the business interview. Many observers claimed she was unprepared for hard-hitting questions regarding the management and financial structure of her company. Some comments suggested that her use of the term optimistical delusion confirmed a lack of control over her enterprise. Others argued that she treated the serious journalistic inquiry like a casual podcast, leading to embarrassment.

Rhode Brand Support and Personal Betrayals

Despite the public scrutiny, Hailey Bieber highlighted the importance of her professional network in sustaining the Rhode brand. She described having a very supportive group of collaborators, many of whom are friends, with whom she can openly discuss ideas and share thoughts. She stressed that these relationships provide a level of understanding and reliability that is invaluable in entrepreneurship. This support system allows her to maintain a positive outlook and refuse to spend her life anticipating the worst outcomes.

Bieber candidly admitted that she has been betrayed and had bad experiences with certain people involved in her business. However, she emphasized that she refuses to let these negative experiences fuel her anxiety or diminish her forward momentum. She noted that there is already enough anxiety in the world, and choosing optimism is a deliberate strategy for her mental health and business resilience. This perspective was shared alongside revelations about the intense public pressure she has faced as a celebrity entrepreneur.

Impact of Rumored Feud with Selena Gomez

The interview also touched upon the emotional toll of celebrity culture, specifically referencing rumors of a feud with Selena Gomez, the ex-girlfriend of Bieber's husband, Justin Bieber. Hailey Bieber disclosed that she received daily messages encouraging her to kill herself in online comments sections. She described a period where individuals would yell at her in public streets, indicating a level of hostility that extended beyond digital platforms.

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Bieber provided a specific example of this public antagonism, mentioning that people had set up tip jars in Starbucks comparing her to another celebrity figure. She stated that she had never experienced such intense and aggressive public criticism before navigating the world of high-profile business ownership. This disclosure underscores the complex intersection of personal life, public perception, and business identity that Hailey Bieber must manage while leading Rhode Beauty.