Hailey Bieber addresses online criticism regarding her Rhode Beauty sale and interview performance, citing 'optimistical delusion' as key to her billion-dollar exit strategy.

Hailey Bieber responded to intense social media criticism following a recent interview with The New York Times, where she discussed the strategic sale of her skincare brand, Rhode Beauty, to e.l.f. Beauty for one billion dollars in 2025. The model, aged 30, faced a wave of mockery from internet users who described her responses during the conversation as shallow and poorly prepared for a serious business discussion.

Bieber's Defense Of Optimistical Delusion Strategy

Hailey Bieber stated that the phrase optimistical delusion was central to her business approach and financial expectations during negotiations for her company's acquisition. She explained that she set her price floor at one billion dollars because it represented a goal that felt extremely ambitious, comparing the effort required to shoot for stars repeatedly. She argued that maintaining a certain level of optimistic delusion is necessary for entrepreneurial success in competitive markets.

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In a subsequent Instagram post on Friday, the entrepreneur shared the dictionary definition of the term optimistical, which is defined as a version of optimistic, accompanied by a brief message of anyways. This social media response was interpreted by many observers as a direct and witty counter to the critics who had questioned her business acumen and vocabulary during the televised segment.

Public Reaction To DealBook Summit Interview

Comments from viewers on social media platforms expressed disappointment with her performance during the segment at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, with some asserting she lacked the necessary preparation for a rigorous financial interview. Critics argued that she treated the formal business interview as if it were a casual podcast appearance, failing to grasp the serious nature of the questions posed by the interviewer.

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Several online posts criticized her educational background, suggesting that as a high school dropout, she did not take the time to study finance adequately, which resulted in embarrassing and superficial answers. Other supporters defended her by noting that the interviewer was simply doing his job as a journalist for a major publication and that her responses were not necessarily indicative of her business capabilities.

Bieber On Online Harassment And Rumored Feud

Beyond the business criticism, Hailey Bieber opened up about the severe personal toll of public scrutiny, revealing that she received daily death threats and harassment in online comment sections during a difficult period. She described a time when the intensity of public hostility made her feel as though she would be better off not existing, highlighting the dangerous nature of viral fame and internet bullying.

She recounted instances where strangers confronted her in public spaces, including placing tip jars in Starbucks cafes that pitted her against another individual, though she did not explicitly name Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. These comments referred to the long-standing rumors of a rivalry between the two celebrities, which were fueled by their respective romantic relationships with the musician Justin Bieber.

Resolution Of Celebrity Rivalry Speculation

The speculation regarding a feud between Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez was formally addressed and dismissed in October 2022 when the two women were photographed together at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala. This appearance signaled a public reconciliation and ended the narrative of enmity that had circulated for months among fans and media outlets.

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Further efforts to quell the rumors occurred in September 2023, when Selena Gomez publicly asked her millions of social media followers to stop instigating the non-existent conflict and sending death threats to her ex-boyfriend's wife. The series of public statements and appearances demonstrated that the intense online hostility was largely manufactured by fans rather than reflecting the actual relationship between the two stars.