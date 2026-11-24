Hailey Bieber celebrates her 30th birthday on the December January cover. She discusses independence, marriage, and launching her beauty brand Rhode while posing in exclusive photos.

Hailey Bieber marked her 30th birthday by gracing the cover of the December January issue. The publication dropped on Tuesday, November 24, featuring a striking black-and-white photo of her sitting naked on the ground. In the image, she turned her face toward the camera with her legs curled up under her arms. Additional photos showed her in a red latex corset, a gold-embellished top, and matching pants. She also appeared in a black lace bra with a red skirt for the spread.

Hailey Bieber Independence Philosophy

Bieber defined independence as knowing how to present oneself to the world and embracing one's place within it. She noted that at 17, she had already left her parents' house to earn her own living. Marriage represented another form of emancipation because it required a complete commitment to who she is. This personal evolution has shaped her current perspective on life and career choices significantly.

Also read Hailey Bieber Breaks Birthday Tradition with Roberto Cavalli Runway Look

Rhode Beauty Brand Origins

Bieber described Rhode as a space of freedom where she could set her own rules. She recalled being obsessed with beauty since childhood and dreaming of launching her own brand while sitting in a makeup chair during shoots. She knew she would not model for her entire life and wanted to open up other horizons for herself. The industry imposes its own rules, but she refuses to be pigeonholed by external expectations or limitations.

Modeling Career and Future Plans

She lent her face and name to various brands for a long time before starting Rhode. This experience allowed her to gauge the impact of her involvement and build confidence. She admitted she did not imagine the brand would become so big, though she always dreamed of reaching as many people as possible. Nothing in business is ever guaranteed, regardless of the scale of one's aspirations or the effort invested.

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Optimism and Business Strategy

Bieber identifies as a believer in delusional optimism and slightly crazy hope that anything is possible. She follows rules only when it comes to safety, such as on a plane, but rejects being told what to do. This mindset has driven her transition from model to business owner. She emphasized that the right moment was crucial for launching Rhode without compromising her artistic vision or personal values.

December January Issue Features

The December January issue highlights Bieber's journey from model to entrepreneur. The cover story explores her views on freedom, marriage, and self-definition. Her appearance includes both intimate black-and-white shots and bold colored outfits. The interview provides insight into how she balances public fame with private growth. This publication captures a pivotal moment in her career as she turns 30.