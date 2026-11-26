Hailey Bieber faces intense criticism after her DealBook Summit interview where she coined the term optimistical. The reaction highlights the challenges of influencer entrepreneurs in serious business forums.

Hailey Bieber faced a wave of public ridicule following her appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit, where her interview with business reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin was widely mocked for perceived lack of business depth and notable verbal slip-ups.

Bieber Invited To High Profile Business Forum

Bieber attended the prestigious event held last week as a mainstage guest, standing alongside major industry figures such as Elon Musk, Open AI chief Sam Altman, and New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The thirty-year-old model and social media influencer arrived at the conference prepared to project an image of serious business authority, aiming to showcase her success in the entrepreneurial world.

Also read Hailey Bieber December January Cover Independence Rhode Brand

Her wardrobe choice was a deliberate nod to New York City fashion history, as she wore the same spring nineteen ninety-eight Yohji Yamamoto jacket that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy famously wore to a charity benefit in Manhattan in nineteen ninety-eight. She paired this vintage piece with a white midi pencil skirt, mirroring the style of her predecessor who was known for preserving an ice-cool chic image while rarely speaking in public.

Interview Performance Sparks Viral Criticism

The interview conducted by Sorkin quickly became a subject of intense scrutiny and widespread mockery across social media platforms. Critics focused heavily on a moment where Bieber appeared to invent a new word, describing her outlook as optimistical, a term that did not exist in standard English and was perceived as a significant faux pas by attendees and observers.

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Many commentators suggested that her performance raised questions about whether her business acumen extended beyond her public persona and fame. The reaction was likened to a disaster of high-profile proportions, with some observers noting that the critique was particularly sharp given the context of a summit dedicated to serious business innovation and investment.

Source Reveals Couple Feels Personal Pressure

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail that Hailey is feeling the heat more than she would ever care to admit, noting that the viral reaction to her interview has left her increasingly self-conscious. The source described a level of entitlement that comes with the world she and Justin Bieber live in, stating that they are multimillionaires who have spent so long in their own bubble that it is difficult for them to recognize how things come across to everyone else.

The source added that for Justin, who always feels he is under attack, seeing Hailey upset makes him upset as well. This internal family dynamic highlights the personal toll that public scrutiny can take on high-profile couples, even those accustomed to media attention from their early careers in entertainment and modeling.

Context Of Rhode Brand Sale To Investors

During the discussion, Sorkin questioned Bieber about the sale of her skincare company, Rhode, to e.l.f. Beauty last August. The deal included six hundred thousand dollars in cash, two hundred million dollars in e.l.f. stock, and two hundred thousand dollars in future performance-related payments. Bieber described the brand as an authentic extension of her personality, emphasizing her passion for brand building and creating a cohesive world around the products.

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She explained that Rhode had achieved annual sales of around two hundred twelve million dollars in less than three years, a success driven significantly by her vast social media following of fifty-nine million on Instagram and nineteen point five million on TikTok. She expressed a desire to build a world around the brand, inviting her audience into a narrative that included great products, packaging, and storytelling.

Future Plans For Bieber's Business Career

Bieber indicated that while she is currently passionate about brand building, she believes a natural evolution will eventually cycle her away from the Rhode brand in the future. She spoke of inviting her audience into the experience she has created, suggesting that her long-term vision involves stepping back as the brand matures or as she pursues other creative avenues.

Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and Brazilian graphic designer Kennya Deodato, has had a sustained period of stardom since starting as a teenage model for brands like Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Guess. Her public life has been further defined by her relationship with Justin Bieber, which began in twenty fifteen, their marriages in twenty eighteen and twenty nineteen, and the birth of their son, Jack Blues, in twenty twenty-four. Despite her business successes, the recent backlash serves as a stark reminder of the high expectations placed on celebrity entrepreneurs in serious business arenas.