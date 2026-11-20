It might be Hailey Bieber's birthday, but you're the one getting the gift! Rhode has a brand new collection out now, including a sporty chic windbreaker that's bound to sell out fast.

founder's 30th birthday on November 22, she's treating you to a special birthday collection that's out now, which includes something she's never released before. This year's drop is the fifth celebrating the founder's birthday, marking a milestone for the brand and Hailey herself!

We know these new releases won't be in stock for long, so make sure to order ASAP to secure your picks – especially the windbreaker.features vintage-inspired details. We love that it's reversible: with navy nylon on one side and cozy grey fleece on the other. Prep and plump on the go with this kit, which contains your choice of the Peptide Eye Prep and Peptide Lip Boost in aThe E!

Also read Dame Pat McGrath, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode, Cymbiotika and More Honored at 2026 Beauty Inc Awards

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