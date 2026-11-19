Hailey Bieber marks her 30th birthday in New York while revealing a $5 million pledge to the Foundation For Women's Health to support under-researched conditions like PMDD.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber enjoyed a chic evening together in New York City on Wednesday, marking an early celebration for the model's upcoming milestone 30th birthday. The couple dined at Emilio's Ballato in Manhattan, where the 29-year-old beauty mogul showcased a striking black ensemble featuring a plunging cardigan with a satin bow and a matching slip skirt. She carried a gift bag from the restaurant as the couple posed for photographers, presenting a polished look that signaled the start of a significant new chapter for the star.

The outing comes shortly after Hailey opened up about her personal health journey, specifically her diagnosis of premenstrual dysphoric disorder or PMDD. She revealed to WWD that she has struggled with the condition since giving birth to her son Jack in 2024. The mother explained that discussing her symptoms publicly has helped her feel less isolated, noting that there is currently insufficient research and conversation surrounding the severe hormonal condition.

Also read Hailey Bieber's Bright Blue Jelly Nails Are So Unexpected for Fall

To address this gap, Hailey's company Rhode Skincare has officially unveiled plans to donate five million dollars to the Foundation For Women's Health. This substantial charitable commitment spans three years and aims to bridge significant gaps in women's health research. The non-profit fund was established to tackle long-standing issues in medical research, and this gift follows the recent one billion dollar acquisition of Rhode by e.l.f. Beauty last year.

Katy Brodsky Falco, the executive director of the foundation, praised the donation as a powerful message to young women about the unacceptable gender equity gap in medicine. She stated that the visibility Rhode brings to this cause is unparalleled and that the gift sends a strong signal that the next generation of leaders must not accept unequal health outcomes. The collaboration highlights a serious effort to bring attention to conditions that have historically been underfunded and misunderstood by the medical community.

Advertisement

Hailey's dedication to women's health advocacy is deeply rooted in her family history and personal medical crises. She previously shared that her older sister Alaia Baldwin struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, which sparked her initial interest in female health issues. This passion is further intensified by her own past health scares, including a mini-stroke and heart surgery in 2022, which involved a blood clot on her brain that temporarily left her unable to speak or move her fingers.

During the evening in New York, Justin Bieber accompanied his wife, sporting a thick moustache and an edgy leather jacket. The couple both wore sunglasses despite the nighttime setting, with Justin contrasting his dark attire with sharp blue nails. Their unified appearance at the exclusive restaurant underscored their strong partnership as they navigate this new phase in their lives. Hailey has often credited her health struggles with making her hyper-aware of her body and driving her commitment to transparency regarding under-researched medical conditions.

The model emphasized that her fascination with skincare is actually rooted in a broader obsession with medicine and health monitoring. She recounted to Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast that her health ordeal made her more nervous about staying on top of her physical well-being. This focus on health was a key driver behind the creation of Rhode, transforming her personal health journey into a brand that resonates with millions of consumers worldwide.

As Hailey approaches her 30th birthday on Sunday, the combination of her recent health disclosures and the landmark five million dollar pledge marks a significant moment in her career. The donation to the Foundation For Women's Health represents a tangible step toward addressing the disparities in women's medical care. This initiative ensures that her platform will continue to drive meaningful change and support critical research for years to come.